METHUEN —A 64-year-old Methuen woman has died and a man was "seriously injured" after a blaze at 2 Lisa Lane Friday night.
According to Jennifer Mieth, a spokesperson for the State Fire Marshal's office, the fire does not appear suspicious. The single family home suffered serious damage, she said.
Lisa Lane is off Merrimack Street near the on and off ramps to Route 495.
The joint investigation into the fire is ongoing by the Methuen fire and police departments, along with the State Fire Marshal's office, State Police and the Essex County District Attorney's Office.