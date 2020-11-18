$6M grant to support those at risk for overdose 

LAWRENCE — A $6 million federal grant, the largest of its kind ever awarded the state's Trial Court, will help individuals at risk of overdose in Lawrence and other parts of the state.
The grant will be used to expand court-based connections for people at risk of overdose in 12 communities, among them Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Boston and Brockton, Trial Court Chief Justice Paula Carey announced this week.
The money will fund the hiring of "recovery support navigators" who will work in courthouses in areas with high overdose rates. The navigators will connect with those who need behavioral health treatment, sober housing and transportation services, officials said.
The Trial Court in Massachusetts was the only court system nationally to receive the grant money, Carey said in a statement.
"We are very pleased by the confidence this federal award of $6 million demonstrates in the Trial Court's ability to greatly enhance service delivery and build upon the strong foundation we have established to serve community needs through specialty courts," said Carey.
The Lawrence Drug Court, like other similar drug courts across the state, provides intensive supervised probation and mandatory treatment, as well as drug testing with progress monitored by a probation officer, as an alternative to incarceration.
Drug courts also work with treatment providers who do clinical assessments, develop and monitor treatment placements, and identify other services that might be needed, according to court guidelines.
The grant will allow the Trial Court to hire the 19 navigators to help "expand connections to key services for people at risk of overdose," according to information released by the court.
Dubbed Project North (Navigation Outreach Recovery Treatment and Hope), the program will link court users to recovery support services, transportation to treatment and court-mandated programming, and up to six months of sober housing for 300 probationers over two years.
"The need for the services is consistently identified as a top priority at Community Justice Workshops, led by the Trial Court, together with community members and service providers across the state. Judges, probation officers, and clinical staff at specialty courts also underscore these service needs," according to Trial Court officials.
Data shows Lawrence and other Project North communities are disproportionately impacted by substance abuse disorders.
