LAWRENCE — Hundreds of flags will fly until July 4 in memory of veterans from Lawrence.
The 777 American flags, symbolizing each Lawrence resident killed in action, were erected on the Campagnone Common across from City Hall for Memorial Day weekend.
The flag display will remain through July 4, America’s birthday.
Campagnone Common is named for the three Campagnone brothers of Lawrence who gave their lives during World War II.
Other memorials are also located on the common commemorating the Civil War, Spanish-American War, Korean War and Gulf War.
