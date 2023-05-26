LAWRENCE — The city is displaying 777 flags on the Campagnone Common across from City Hall from Friday, May 26, through July 4.
The 777 flags represent each Lawrencian service member killed in action, city officials said. A ceremony is at 11 a.m. on Friday on the Common.
For more information, contact Lawrence Veterans Services at 978-620-3282.
Taste of the Nations fundraiser in Haverhill
HAVERHILL — All Saints Parish at 120 Bellevue Ave. will hold its first edition of “Taste of the Nations,” an event that will take your taste buds on a journey across the globe on Saturday, June 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. This unique event invites the local community to savor culinary delights from various nations, all conveniently gathered under one roof. Rain date is Sunday, June 25.
Immerse yourself in this gastronomic adventure by collecting stamps in your “passport” for every culinary experience you partake in. As you explore the rich tapestry of flavors, remember to turn in your completed passport for a chance to win a gift card, adding an extra element of excitement to your journey of discovery.
Tickets, $5 per person or five for $20, can be purchased at the parish office or after Mass. For those seeking an all-inclusive experience, the golden ticket granting access to all tastes is available for $50 per person.
By attending Taste of the Nations, you not only indulge in culinary delights but also contribute to the parish’s efforts to positively impact the world around us. All Saints welcomes all individuals and families seeking spiritual nourishment, community engagement, and a place to call home.
Drivers warned of overnight highway ramp closures in Andover
ANDOVER — State transportation officials are warning drivers of temporary alternating closures of the I-495/I-93 interchange ramps in Andover. The ramps will be closed nightly from Tuesday night, May 30, through Friday morning, June 2, during overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
The closures are scheduled to conclude by 5 a.m. on Friday, June 2. Access to one of the ramps will be always maintained.
During the overnight work, there will be a one-at-a-time ramp closures to install light poles on the edge of the ramps.
MassDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes (next exit), reduce speed and use caution while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
Message boards, signs, traffic control devices, and police details will be used to guide drivers safely through the work zone.
For more information on traffic conditions, visit mass511.com.
Rubbish to Runway 2023 in Groveland
GROVELAND — The Rubbish to Runway ReFashion Show will take to the runway again on Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17, after three years of online virtual shows.
The show, a sell-out event for the past 12 years, will be held at Veasey Memorial Park. 201 Washington St. Proceeds support Lucile’s Cottage, an artist venue planned for the campus.
Designers from across New England will display garments made from recycled materials. This sustainable event will help raise money to transform Lucile’s Cottage at Veasey Memorial Park into studio space for artists and to increase art programming at the Park
Pre-show receptions are at 6 p.m. both nights and feature food and drinks with Rubbish to Runway hosts Elizabeth Rose, Melissa Montello, Kim Dowling, and Vanessa Lopez. Showtimes are from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. both nights.
For tickets visit veaseypark.org/rubbish2runway. For more information send email to r2rveasey@gmail.com or call Vanessa at 978-521-9345.
