METHUEN — Imagine police pursuing a suspect in a cruiser that has 170,000 miles on the odometer, allowing that suspect to gain more ground than he should. Or what if a child needs help in a hurry and that officer’s cruiser has a transmission that fails on the way to assist?
Come spring, those concerns will be no longer once the Methuen Police Department adds eight brand-new 2022 cruisers to its fleet.
At the request of Chief Scott McNamara and Mayor Neil Perry, the City Council unanimously approved money to purchase Ford Police Interceptor SUVs ready to hit the road in April.
The vehicles will go directly to patrolmen on the street, McNamara said.
“My first priority upon arriving here in Methuen was to work toward improving the working conditions for our officers,” McNamara said. “A tangible piece has to do with giving them the tools they need to do their job. One of those tools is the police cruiser. I inherited a patrol fleet left in abhorrent condition with officers driving cruisers with close to 200,000 miles of wear and tear. That sends a message that we don’t care.”
Typically 1,000 miles per week are logged on the department’s cruisers, McNamara said. The last time new cars were purchased was in 2018. Most cruisers last two or three years, according to the chief.
The new cruisers were purchased for a total of $278,074 and it will cost $115,504 to outfit them, McNamara said. Due to the high demand, the Police Department had to sign a waiver that they would not back out of the deal. Outfitting, done by Adamson Industries in Haverhill, is expected to take approximately eight weeks.
A design committee includes members of the patrolmen’s union so that the new vehicles are sure to feature elements important to officers who spend at least eight hours on the road in the cruisers. With the vehicles purchased, union members will now offer feedback on what they want to see in the cars.
“Our most utilized piece of equipment, our cruisers, have been an issue that has never been properly addressed,” the union said in a statement. “The mayor and council’s support for the chief’s initiatives puts us on a path to finally rectifying that issue.”
Councilor Mike Simard, a Lawrence police officer, is confident the new vehicles will be an asset to the department.
“Having a road-worthy fleet of cruisers is ‘Police Management 101,’ but we all know that the previous administration was self-serving and took care of themselves with Suburbans and Tahoes,” Simard said, referring to the previous practice of allocated funds being used to purchase new, often luxury vehicles that went to supervisors or police leadership instead of patrolmen.
McNamara worked closely with Perry over the last two months to create a cost-effective plan to purchase the cruisers that would benefit both the department and taxpayers.
Rebuilding the patrol fleet “sends the message that we as a community support our officers in the field and that we are all in this together,” the chief said.
Perry said, “The politics surrounding the Police Department should not be determining when you replace assets.”
“A lot of decisions we’ve made in this community in the past have been fiscally short-sighted: ‘How do they benefit the city today?’ Not tomorrow,” he added. “(A cruiser is) not like wine, it doesn’t get better with age. These cruisers are essential.”