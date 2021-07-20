ANDOVER —While rain and cool temperatures have kept much of summer fun at bay, young people were still able to hit the water at Pomps Pond for a half-day of instruction in stand-up paddle boarding.
Accompanied by lifeguards, children learned the basics of safety, how to hold the paddle and the various positions on the board — from seated to knees to standing —in the class put on by Andover Recreation.
While forecasts call for more rain in the coming week, temperatures are on the rise with days on the water a possibility on Saturday.