For some, a boulder is a road block on the path to development.
For others who choose to spend their free time scaling granite, it is the center of a passion that is being threatened with destruction and restricted access.
“A lot of people don’t realize that there is nobody protecting these boulders,” said Timothy McGivern, president of Southeast New England Climbers Coalition, which covers a region extending from Cape Ann to southern New Hampshire and from Providence, Rhode Island, to the Connecticut border.
Whether it is the development of private land, new regulations being created for public lands or the impact of climbers’ footprint on the environment, climbing areas across the United States are becoming limited.
And that’s something avid climbers are looking to change.
“We identified pretty early on that we needed to be a conduit for stewarding and advocating for the climbing areas,” said McGivern, who regularly can be found tackling boulders in the woods of Cape Ann and Lynn.
McGivern saw the need for an organized group after the loss of a beloved climbing destination in a densely wooded area in Lynn.
“Nobody thought that it was going to happen,” he said.
The climbing spot was demolished after developers began clearing land for an approved project. One of the boulders favored by climbers that was lost in the blasting was called the “Dream Boulder.”
“It is gone now,” McGivern said. “Just gravel underneath a road somewhere.”
Members of the 3-year-old Southeast New England Climbers Coalition live out the organization’s mission by lobbying state and local officials, working with land managers to open and preserve access on public lands, and communicating with land owners to do the same with private property.
Members are also involved in fundraising to purchase and lease climbing areas and in hosting educational and recreational events to encourage stewardship and exploration.
The local advocacy networks that are seeking land access and preservation of current landmarks are part of a national conversation.
In 2018, the nonprofit rock-climbing advocacy group Access Fund sought to create federal laws that would preserve climbing areas and address long-standing land management conflicts.
After months of discussion and legal debate, the bill passed. The John D. Dingell Jr. Conservation, Management and Recreation Act was signed into law by President Donald J. Trump in March 2019.
This law improves public lands management, protects landscapes and increases public access for recreation while preserving property rights.
In addition to creating five new national monuments and expanding multiple national parks, the law will help nonprofit advocacy groups such as Access Fund help their partners keep climbing areas open and promote an ethic of responsible climbing and conservation through the protection of low-impact climbing activities in the wilderness.
Access Fund’s community includes rock climbing, ice climbing, mountaineering and bouldering enthusiasts. The new law makes it easier for the nonprofit organization to protect climbing activities across the country and enable climbers to go out and do what they love through the conditional placement and maintenance of fixed anchors.
As other climbing areas and public lands become at risk for access, development and environmental changes, climbers are dedicated to making a positive difference.
“We can’t take the boulders for granted,” McGivern said.
“If we do, we are going to have a rude awakening.”