NORTH ANDOVER — With the pandemic causing financial trouble for local businesses, town leaders are giving merchants a welcome break.
Selectmen voted unanimously this week to allow businesses that haven't been able to pay their taxes this year to still renew their licenses.
Board Chair Chris Nobile said about 22 businesses – most with food and alcohol licenses – haven't been able to pay property taxes and water bills.
“That's a fairly small number ... not a huge amount,” Nobile said. “And again, these are business who require their licenses to be renewed and they are in front of us because technically our process doesn't allow us to renew a license if there are outstanding bills''
Nobile said selectmen decided to "allow them (the businesses) to proceed with applying for a license renewal even though they are behind in some of these payments.”
"In a typical year, if we have a business that owes any taxes, they have to be paid prior to the license being renewed,'' said Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues. "This year, due to COVID, a number of our license holders have not yet paid their taxes.”
The board's decision does not waive the tax bills or late fees for the businesses that have not yet paid, officials said.
“Rules are set and reality presents itself, and as we looked at it, it seemed to be a reasonable thing for us to do to try to be responsive in this environment,” Nobile said.