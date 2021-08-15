LAWRENCE — It was a celebration of the Hispanic cultures of 21 countries represented in this city as the Semana Hispana festival kicked off Saturday afternoon on Campagnone Common.
With the sounds, sights and colors of many cultures filling the open green space in the city, families gathered to celebrate their rich traditions.
With masks being distributed and many hand sanitizer stations scattered throughout the common, families were enjoying the warm afternoon temperatures.
This is the 42nd year for the festival.
"I like the culture, there's all kinds of food," Anthony Lopez said. "It's a little enclave of our people."
He added that with pandemic challenges continuing, still having this weekend to celebrate was a good thing. In the past, an entire week would be designated as a celebration of the Hispanic culture in Lawrence.
Lopez attended the festival with his family, including his brother Domingo Lopez and niece Jendee Lopez.
For Jendee, 8, she said she was enjoying the day, but looking forward to school in a few weeks.
Mayor Kendrys Vasquez was on hand to greet visitors to the Common and keep community spirit and support alive.
He said the day was a great way to celebrate the city's traditions.
"It's an immigrant city," Vasquez said. "It's an opportunity to celebrate our city."
Vasquez said the mayor's office was hosting the nearby vaccine tent where people could either get a vaccine or a COVID-19 test.
The mayor said it's a mission to keep the vaccine effort alive and to get the important messages to Lawrence inner communities.
That includes getting information to neighborhood block parties and other events throughout Lawrence.
"We have to make sure the vaccines are accessible to everyone," he said.
In addition to Saturday's event, the Semana Hispana parade is scheduled for Sunday, stepping off at 1 p.m. from Central Catholic High School on Hampshire Street.
The parade will wind down Broadway to Haverhill Street and back to the Common.
Parade grand marshals for this year are Ruben Fernandez and Joanna DePena. The "Reina Señorita" is 19-year-old Ashley Gonzalez.