LAWRENCE — The newest Bread and Roses Hall of Fame inductee is renowned author Katherine Paterson, who fashioned an abiding story about Lawrence children displaced during the historic 1912 textile-mill workers' strike.
On Monday, Labor Day, in Lawrence at the annual Bread and Roses Heritage Festival, the 86-year-old writer will be lauded for broadening knowledge of the strike.
The Bread and Roses Festival celebrates multi-culturalism, advocates for social justice and commemorates the great textile strike of 1912 that saw almost 30,000 Lawrence textile workers walk off the job due to pay cuts.
Paterson, winner of two National Book Awards and two Newbery Medals for literature, based her 2006 children's historical novel, "Bread and Roses, Too," on real-life events in Lawrence and Barre, Vermont.
The story unfolds through the lives of two children whose worlds collide in the winter of 1912.
One, Jake, a street urchin, labors in the mills and sleeps where he might. His alcoholic father steals his wages and beats him.
The other character is Rosa, whose father died in a mill accident and whose mother and sister are raising Cain in Lawrence streets — protesting during the 1912 Bread and Roses strike. Rosa is mortified by her mother and sister's bold stance against the powers that be.
Rosa and other strikers' children board a train for Barre, Vermont, where they are taken in by sympathetic families and given sanctuary for the strike's duration of two months. It ended March 14, 1912.
Paterson, of Montpelier, Vermont, deemed a Living Legend by the Library of Congress, will be the festival's 14th Hall of Famer since 2006.
The ranks of honorees include historians, artists and relatives of Bread and Roses strikers. Recipients are presented a plaque and their names are added to the list of honorees.
"She's helped tell the story of the strike, and the children's experience," says Jim Beauchesne, a Bread and Roses committee member since 1998. "For a prominent, well-loved author to devote a book to this subject is a great plus for us."
Paterson says she was motivated to tell the Lawrence story after having read the Bread and Roses history and how, for generations, strikers were made to feel ashamed of what they did.
In a phone interview, Paterson recalled reading an article by a national journalist who in 1976 interviewed the daughter of a Bread and Roses striker, Carmela Teoli.
(Carmela died in 1970; and her daughter asked that her married name not be disclosed in the article.)
In 1911, as a 13-year-old, Carmela Teoli's hair got caught in a Lawrence textile machine. It tore out her hair and part of her scalp, leaving her hospitalized for seven months.
The next year, Carmela joined the 1912 strike, and two months into it the 14-year-old testified before Congress about unsafe mill conditions.
Her soft-spoken words touched listeners' hearts and made headlines. First Lady Helen Taft was among those who attended the hearing. She and her husband, William Howard Taft, invited Carmela and other Lawrence children to lunch at the White House and the Tafts donated $1,000 to the strikers' relief fund, according to Wikipedia.
Historians claim her testimony, reported widely in the press, swung public sentiment to the strikers' side and helped bring about owner concessions.
Years later, when the journalist Paul Cowan of the alternative press publication "The Village Voice" tracked down Teoli's daughter, she recounted for him how she would put up her mother's hair in a bun to cover the bald spot.
The daughter was puzzled when Cowan asked for her thoughts on her mother's testimony before Congress in 1912. It turned out that Carmela, apparently ashamed of having been a striker, had never told her daughter about the strike and testifying in Washington, D.C.
The anecdote moved Paterson, and stirred her resolve to write "Bread and Roses, Too."
"I wanted so much to show every reader the absolute bravery and vision of strikers in Lawrence," Paterson said.
Carmela Teoli, by the way, was the first person the Bread and Roses Heritage Committee inducted into its Hall of Fame.
At 4:15 p.m. Monday on the festival grounds, the Campagnone Common, 200 Common St. in Lawrence, Hartley Pleshaw — who created the Hall of Fame award in 2006 — will present it to Paterson, said Linda Siegenthaler, a longtime Bread and Roses committee member.
Earlier, at 2:35 p.m., under the festival's Lawrence History Live! tent, Paterson will talk about her Lawrence-based book and how she researched and wrote it.
Paterson, the author of more than 30 books, first got the idea for her Bread and Roses book in 2003 when she saw a photograph in the history section of the public library in the town where she was living — Barre, Vermont.
The photo was from 1912 in Barre, a group shot mostly depicting children in winter coats standing on the steps of the Socialist Labor Party Hall building (designated a National Historic Landmark in 2000).
"I had a chill, and I thought there is really a story behind that," Paterson said.
She asked the Barre librarian, Karen Lane, about the picture and learned how Italian workers, many of them stone masons, had offered to take in the strikers' children, giving them sanctuary during the tense times in Lawrence.
The Lawrence children's evacuation to distant cities, including New York and Philadelphia, was trumpeted by newspapers throughout the nation. The publicity is credited with building public support for the strikers.
Paterson, born in China in 1932, is no stranger to moving and turmoil.
Twice before WW II she and her family, Presbyterian missionaries, were evacuated from homes in China, where Japanese troops were an occupying force.
She recalls her father being interrogated in 1940 by a Japanese officer while his troops were carrying out drills.
Her father had a question of his own for the officer: What were the Japanese troops doing? Practicing maneuvers for when they invaded San Francisco, the officer told him.
Pearl Harbor came as no surprise to many people living in Asia, Americans included, she said.
Paterson came to writing children's literature relatively late in her life. She graduated college, taught school, became a missionary in Japan, returned to the U.S., went to theological school and married.
She and John Paterson had four children, two boys and two girls. The boys were homemade, the girls adopted, she said.
Paterson has been an advocate, nationally and internationally, for literacy.
She is best known for her children's literature.
To what does she attribute her success?
She thinks that being honest is part of it.
"I am not afraid of writing in deep feeling, positive or negative," she says.
Children have deep feelings. Adults try to hide things from kids but kids feel things more deeply than adults, she said.
On Monday, the words accompanying the Hall of Fame award will include the following:
“For her lifetime commitment to bringing alive the struggles for social justice to young adult readers. More than any other author, Katherine Paterson has captured the experience of mill workers for young people all over the world.
“Most notable for us is her book 'Bread and Roses, Too,' which introduced countless readers to the story of the 1912 strike, in Lawrence, Barre, Vermont, and everywhere books are read.”
The strike's legacy reaches to the current day. Lawrence schoolchildren read the Paterson book each year.
Bread and Roses committee President Glennys Sanchez says her daughter, Dania Dejesus, a fifth-grader at Robert Frost Middle School in Lawrence, is reading it right now.
Dania will be on hand at 2:35 p.m. Monday when Paterson talks writing in the Lawrence History Live! tent.
The festival includes music, presentations on immigration and education and history, soapbox oratory, social justice organization booths, art, food, pony rides, walking tours and trolley tours.
