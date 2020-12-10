LAWRENCE — When the coronavirus pandemic hit — hard — in Lawrence, residents felt the effects in ways some of their neighbors elsewhere in the Merrimack Valley and across the state could not even imagine.
Public events celebrating the upcoming Christmas holiday were called off due to gathering restrictions way back in the spring. People in need turned to the Lazarus House shelter for food, with 300 families per day served at the soup kitchen and another 1,300 weekly at the food pantry.
Now, as Dec. 25 creeps closer and people deal with the economic fallout of the pandemic, students at Central Catholic High School are working to make Christmas as merry as possible for as many people as possible.
Rather than cancelling their annual Christmas Project fundraiser, which traditionally involves a homeroom "adopting" a family and shopping for clothing, toys and household items from their wish list, those at Central have adapted the program for 2020.
"The Christmas Project is something that's important to us at Central. And even in years when it doesn't seem like it will come together, it still does," explained Diana Chase, a religious studies teacher and one of the project's staff organizers. "God comes through every year."
Central students are attending classes on a hybrid basis now, Chase said. As a result, they do not have a homeroom. In coming up with a solution, they decided to put their efforts toward Lazarus house and Catholic Charities of the Merrimack Valley, rather than individual families.
Chase, Campus Minister Vicki Blaszak and Religious Studies teacher Tim Hart called upon seniors MJ Lesofsky, Philip Kirby, and Hugh O'Connor, junior Maggie O'Rourke and sophomore Caleb Scotch to come up with ways to raise funds..
The savvy students naturally turned to technology, using the payment app Venmo to allow people to safely make donations to the The Christmas Project. The goal is to raise funds to buy cases of water and juice for Lazarus House, as well as filling Christmas stockings for 20 families living in the transitional shelter.
The group is also collecting $25 Target and Walmart gift cards so that those served by Catholic Charities of the Merrimack Valley can purchase gifts for their own families, Chase said.
Lesofsky, 18, of North Andover, said he did not hesitate to serve as a student organizer for The Christmas Project when Chase asked earlier this year.
"Central has always been a school that tries to give back to the community and The Christmas Project is just one more step in doing that," Lesofsky said. "This year, I feel like it's more important than ever (to give), because everyone is in a different place than we were a year ago."
Lesofsky and his friends also organized a "dress down day" to raise money for the cause. Students donated at least $1 for the privilege of ditching their traditional school uniform of polo shirts and khakis for a more casual outfit.
Online and in-school fundraising continues until Dec. 15, he said. Student organizers will shop for and deliver gifts by Dec. 18.
"We look at it as something as simple as running to Market Basket and picking up a case of water. We could run out tonight and get it if we needed it," Lesofsky said of the small things that can have a big impact. "It makes it that much more meaningful to know that something so simple could mean the world to these people."
Indeed, Lazarus House is "extremely grateful" for the students' Christmas kindness.
"It is always a joy to connect with Diana and her students. They are always poised to give through The Christmas Project," Lazarus House Volunteer Coordinator Marcy Furse said. "Their willingness to help exactly how and where needed shows their selflessness in serving. From personal Christmas stockings for each of our families to meeting foundational basics by collecting bottled water, they jumped in again this year in a powerful way."
HOW TO HELP
Use the Venmo account @CCHS_Missions and include "The Christmas Project" in the "What's it for?" section.
Credit card donations are also accepted at the school website, centralcatholic.net. Go to The Christmas Project page under the clubs and activities section on the student life tab.
Cases of water or juice may be dropped off with a Central Catholic student through Tuesday. No glass is accepted.