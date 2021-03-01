It was time to break out the creativity at a Paint, Pottery & More Art Class at the Old Town Hall in Andover recently. Children learned several techniques as they painted ready-made pottery, participated in a mosaic decoration project, and worked on canvas with acrylics. The Andover Recreation Department class was supervised by Tricia Langeleh from Magic Brush Pottery and Fused Glass in Tewksbury last month.
A colorful class
