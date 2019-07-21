A conversation with arts activist Peter Bruun

Curator and arts activist Peter Bruun comments on Threads Unbroken, the art exhibit and forums at Lawrence Public Library:
EAGLE-TRIBUNE: How is this project like or unlike others that you have organized?
PETER BRUUN: The most obvious difference is this is a project in Massachusetts — not Maryland, where I have been for years and have established relationships with numerous arts- and behavioral-health stakeholders statewide and locally, and where I have had a fairly keen sense of the community and pressing issues. Not so for me in the Merrimack Valley: This was new territory.
What I came to discover as a significant difference between Threads Unbroken and any previous project is what I would call the degree of need — the depth of appetite — for such programming to allow for open-ended sharing (and healing). Whether in North Andover, or Andover, or Lawrence, this is a community that is hurting.
That part is not new: Communities all over are hurting from sky-rocketing mental health challenges, suicide rates, and the ongoing opioid epidemic. But this particular community — the Merrimack Valley across geographic and demographic boundaries — needs more outlets to share their pain in safe, public spaces. In that, in sharing, there is a healing at the communal level.
The level of need for that communal fellowship, sharing, and trust-building is greater than I've seen elsewhere, and this sort of programming can address that.
Another obvious difference is the Spanish/English piece of this. I've not worked in a community before where it is so obviously necessary to address language barriers for the sake of authentic inclusion.
In terms of biases and racial, cultural, or ethnic divides, that piece is not new: In Baltimore and any other community I've worked with, there are silos built around identity that have needed holes poked in them. That piece is not different.
ET. What is the best outcome for this exhibit? For the individuals showing their art? For the public seeing the art? And for the overall effort, as a response to addiction and mental illness?
PB: There are layers of outcome, both short-term and long-term.
For the specific artists in the exhibition — artists, by the way, who in most cases are hurting themselves, finding healing and survival through their art — this is an opportunity for them to feel seen and heard. And in doing so, not only find healing, but discover their voice — their actual voice and artistic voice — positions them as a leader.
A spokesperson for pain shared by so many. A beacon of wellness, even as they themselves are perpetually seeking wellness themselves. I think also for the artists the rewards of seeing efficacy from their art — a kind of social efficacy, touching others with their stories in ways others find affirming of their own stories.
That is a far better reward than someone just liking your painting.
For the public, positive outcomes range from education — a kind of normalizing of what is paradoxically viewed as abnormal (the pain from behavioral health difficulties are perceived by those with it as something that is not normal — that they are alone with — when in fact so many are hurting -— nobody is alone with it — it is normal) — to the public finding a comfort in the mirror of the story shared on the gallery walls. We are not alone. We are in this together. We are all hurting. And we are all okay — we are all threads unbroken. There is hope in there. (Hope is a critical outcome — feeling hope amidst so much pain, isolation, and fear.)
Another outcome: understanding that what ails us is not a choice but a condition of environment and genetics — nature and nurture. We are not to blame. There ought not be shame. We are a community of people trying to make the best choices for ourselves, and sometimes choice is not the point — is not available to us. And what we need is wellness. Compassion. Understanding.
These are all things offered by this project: breaking taboos much like homosexuality or cancer were once taboo and the secrecy itself doubled-down on the toxicity of the emotional strains from being gay in an unaccepting world or having cancer in a world deep in fear. So the big outcome is culture shift — something one little project cannot in and of itself achieve, but it perhaps may push the needle just a little bit from fear and judgment to compassion and understanding.
I can likely never know if that little shifting of a needle saves a life . It might (I know it has in Baltimore) — but i do know there is healthiness and healing in breaking the taboo. In speaking aloud, and in the emotional release that comes of it.
Finally, practically, with the plethora of resource tables at the Threads Unbroken events, we have the opportunity to connect people to resources who otherwise might be too ashamed, embarrassed, in denial, or afraid to cross the threshold of a clinic. This sort of project offers another point of contact for people to find the help they need.
In this small project — a one-off really — we're not measuring or even seeking to measure outcomes, so we do not have anything quantifiable in terms of impact. I've gathered such data in my work in Maryland over the years, and I know the efficacy of this sort of work from that history. But in terms of measurable best-case and positive outcomes for Threads Unbroken, we won't have those at the end of the day. But I know this recipe works.
Finally, long-term, my hope is from the people-to-people connecting that happens, from the platforms offered to others, from the programming itself, those of and from the Merrimack Valley might take something of what they experience and apply it to their own work: further exploit the nexus between art and healing for wellness, create more open and compassionate platforms for sharing, using art as the way in perhaps, or just follow-up on the people-to-people connecting that happens for new levels of collaboration, especially across town lines.
I think of the artist group Merrimack Artist Residency that Red Rose Grace and Jose Bencosme are a part of — Threads Unbroken may prove not only a platform for visibility, but a model for directing the mission of their hoped-for positive impact from their creative work. This could help launch them to a next level.
My biggest hope is to have modeled something for other to run with.
ET: People will see the show by chance and by design. What are the benefits of these different viewing scenarios?
PB: I refer to what I say above about each of us feeling alone with our own pains when we are not. Each visitor has the opportunity to bring what they carry themselves to the experience of seeing the show.
Given the topic of the show and the diversity of the challenges spoken of in the exhibition ... given the opportunities for wellness underlined in exposure about the Andover Youth Center, the Canal Street Gym, and Elevated Thought, any given visitor can find both personal affirmation, better understanding, and/or even a place to begin for seeking wellness (one of these programs).
In its own way, that exhibition is speaking aloud of what we all in our hearts need to speak of: our secret pain, our secret shames. It is a model of a new day when speaking aloud is welcome, admirable, and healing.
We need more of that.