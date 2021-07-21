ANDOVER — A crowd turned out at the Common on Monday night to enjoy the latest in a series of "Celebrate our Culture" events, this week focusing on India.
Organized by the town of Andover’s Community Services Department and a group of volunteers, the series kicked off July 12 with a focus on Israeli culture.
On Monday, Indian Night featured henna art and the 2016 movie "Dangal." Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Aamir Khan, the film is an Indian Hindi-language biographical sports drama focusing on an amateur wrestler who trains his daughters to become India's first world-class female wrestlers.
At 7 p.m., Monday, July 26, Chinese culture will be celebrated with activities including a zither performance, a GongFu tea ceremony demonstration, a jump rope performance, calligraphy, paper cutting, and traditional Chinese games.
Additionally the movie "Monster Hunt," will be shown. A 2015 3D fantasy adventure film, the story takes place in ancient China, where humans exist alongside monsters, until the humans drive the monsters away.
The rain date is Tuesday, July 27. For further information contact Jemma Lambert at Jemma.lambert@andoverma.us or call 978-623-8312.