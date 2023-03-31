NORTH ANDOVER — Although the day became overcast, parents and their children enjoyed mild temperatures at Drummond playground on Monday. Local parks and recreation spots are sure to become bustling once again as warmer spring weather arrives. Check your municipality’s website for a list of fields and play places maintained for resident enjoyment.
A day at the park
Locals get outside to enjoy spring weather
