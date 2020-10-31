METHUEN -- There was plenty of candy and lots of costumed kids.
But that’s about where the similarities to a normal Halloween ended.
Hundreds of cars streamed across the parking lot at The Loop in phases Saturday afternoon, with masked and costumed volunteers handing out bags of candy and other treats to cars filled with children wearing an assortment of costumes.
Mayor Neil Perry helped organize the event along with the city’s Recreation Department.
Admission was free and for Methuen residents only.