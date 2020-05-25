An Andover boy with a rare medical condition was given a most extravagant birthday celebration when he was joined by members of the Police and Fire departments for not only a drive-by birthday party, but also a flyover as a helicopter passed above his family’s home.
Jake Falk, who turned 10 at the end of last month, was treated to this surprise by Above the Clouds, a nonprofit organization based out of Norwood.
Above the Clouds is an aviation program for children facing adversity, according to a statement. Its program includes so-called “one day dream flights” where children get to ride in a helicopter and at times take control of the flight.
“We give them a chance to do something that normally they couldn’t achieve,” said Mary Gorman, director of development and program coordinator.
Under normal circumstances, Jake would have been in the helicopter for his dream flight. That wasn't possible due to the coronavirus pandemic, so he stayed on the ground with his family and those who joined them watching the helicopter fly overhead.
“I am thrilled that we were able to work with community first responders and neighbors to bring joy and hope to kids even when distancing a thousand feet in the air,” Gorman said.
When Jake was 3 years old, he was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome, an incurable kidney disorder that causes the body to excrete too much protein through the urine.
According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of nephrotic syndrome include swelling around the eyes, feet and weight gain.
“He was diagnosed at three and a half and when he was first diagnosed, he was in the hospital for a week,” said Jake’s mother, Audrey.
Jake’s condition is mostly treated with steroids.
Audrey said she was pleased by the support of Above the Clouds and the community to help celebrate her son’s birthday.
“It was amazing,” she said. “It was a beautiful day and an incredible experience. It was just amazing to see everybody in the community come together to make an incredible experience for Jacob as part of his birthday experience.”