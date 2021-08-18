ANDOVER – David Tucker played a mean brand of football in his glory days at Andover High School. If given the choice of running over or around a defender, there really was no choice — that guy was going down.
“He played the kind of football our grandfathers would’ve liked,” said Pat Finn, the starting quarterback during Tucker’s MVP reign in the late 1980s. “It wasn’t fancy. It was hard for four quarters. He just ran over people. He never fumbled. And as a linebacker, it was the same way. He was a freight train.”
Tucker, 50, died Sunday in northern California after a debilitating, two-plus year battle with ALS, a fatal disease that attacks nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. He leaves behind his wife, Sabine, two daughters, Secoya and Autumn, along with many other loved ones.
While he may have exhibited a mean style on the football field decades ago, his closest high school friends will tell you he was anything but unkind.
“Four of us — me, Tuck, Tommy DeBenedictis and Peter Reming — went to Mexico the summer before our senior year. We were checking out the sights in the city, walking around, and I’ll never forget this,” one of those friends, Brian Donnellan, recalled.
“A kid asked us for money,” continued Donnellan, who is now a married father of two living in Topsfield and working as a pharmaceutical sales rep. “We sort of ignored it, but Tuck stops and pulls out two pesos for the kid. Next thing you know, other kids run to him. He gives each kid some money. He literally emptied his pockets. Next thing you know he’s asking me to take a picture of him with kids. That was Tuck.”
The son of successful businessman Mike Tucker and noted Massachusetts politician Susan Tucker, he went on from Andover High to play football at Denison University in Ohio and in a semi-pro league in Europe.
But what really defined him, those closest to him would say, is his life after the football field.
Tucker joined the Peace Corps and served in Costa Rica, eventually meeting Sabine through the organization. They settled near San Francisco, where they had their daughters. For two years the family lived in Ecuador near the Amazon forests, with the goal of connecting with nature and one another.
It was around Christmas of 2018 when Tucker first mentioned physical struggles. He was dragging a foot, his wife said. As more issues surfaced, he made an appointment with a neurologist.
By June of 2019 he heard the words he feared: He had ALS.
As his condition worsened, Tucker began flying across the country trying controversial treatments. While there were slight, short-term improvements, nothing stuck. The disease had progressed too much.
“I went down to see him when he flew to Westport, Connecticut, for treatments,” said Reming, a 25-year Andover police officer. “It was February of 2020, just before COVID hit. He was able to feed himself, barely. He needed assistance. But he never complained. He was trying to make me feel good. It was typical Tuck.”
While ALS crippled him of his bodily functions and he wasn’t able to talk on the phone, Tucker was able to use eye-controlled technology to communicate by email. In this way, his friends learned that Tucker’s mind was as alive and kind as ever.
“The way you wrote your message to me personifies everything I love about you ... precise, deep and to the point, like your passes,” Tucker told Finn in one of those messages last spring. “I think of you every day as the eye controlled tablet I am using makes errors all of the time, mostly the #9 (Finn’s number at AHS) and #32 (Tucker’s number). That combo didn’t make too many errors our senior year!”
Recalling the correspondence Finn said, “We were so lucky to communicate with Tuck the last six months. The emails he sent were incredible, so uplifting. You’d think we were the one’s suffering. I will cherish these notes forever.”
Hunter Lochmann, another former Andover High football player who now is chief marketing officer for the NHL’s Washington Capitals and NBA’s Washington Wizards, said for him being able to communicate with Tucker these last few months has been life changing.
“As we all get older and life seems a little more fragile, he was amazing telling us about the last part of his journey,” Lochmann said. “I just heard about someone that lost their dad, who passed very quickly. Tuck afforded us the ability to say goodbye in an incredible way. I really believe it was one of his last gifts to us, to put us at ease.”
Donnellan said looking back, Tucker’s last 30 years really were much the same as his first 20.
“We had lived together on the Cape and in Arizona and I remembered we worked the typical summer jobs, but he also volunteered as a camp counselor for kids in need,” Donnellan explained. “That’s not normal. I give a huge amount of credit to his parents, Sue and Mike, for their altruistic lives. A lot of people walk through a door. Tuck ran through it. That’s who he was.”
