METHUEN — Hundreds of people turned out Saturday morning to replace hundreds of flags at city cemeteries in advance of Memorial Day services next week.
The event started at Elmwood Cemetery with Todd Angilly, the official anthem singer for the Boston Bruins, performing the national anthem.
Paul Jensen, director of the Department of Veterans’ Services for the city, thanked the hundreds who turned out to replace flags across the city’s cemeteries.
Later during the event students from Methuen’s St. Monica School sang several songs.

