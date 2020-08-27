LAWRENCE — A city man is being hailed for heroism after investigating a strange noise, which led him to rescue an elderly dog in a Woburn neighborhood.
John Cassabria, 23, an Amazon delivery driver, recently rescued Luka, a 14-year-old husky that fell into a swimming pool while her owners were at the Cape.
“Animals are my life and I can’t imagine what I’d do if my dog was in Luka’s situation,” Cassabria said. “I love working as an Amazon delivery driver and I am so thankful the universe placed me in a position to save Luka’s life.”
The dog's owner, Julia Caldwell, was so grateful to Cassabria that she contacted billionaire Amazon owner Jeff Bezos.
"We are also going to be recognizing John ourselves," Amazon spokesperson Emily Hawkins said Thursday.
She described Cassabria's efforts as a "heartwarming act of courageous heroism."
Cassabria moved to Lawrence from Connecticut in May at the height of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Due to the highly infectious nature of the virus, many people starting using delivery services for groceries and items they needed at their homes.
Since arriving in the region, Cassabria has been delivering packages from the newly launched Wilmington station.
On Thursday, Aug. 6, while delivering packages in Woburn, Cassabria heard an "alarming noise," according to an account provided by Hawkins.
He walked to the fence at a residence and discovered the crisis in progress.
"It was then that John realized the dog was elderly and couldn’t help himself and was exhausted from trying to stay afloat for an unknown amount of time. John was neck deep in the pool and was able to hoist the dog out and to safety," Hawkins said.
Cassabria stayed with the dog for 90 minutes until an animal control officer arrived.
"Out of sheer coincidence, the animal control representative lived nearby and knew the homeowners and phoned them to let them know their dog had been rescued from nearly drowning in their pool," Hawkins said.
Cassabria was able to talk to Caldwell then and she "thanked him profusely" for saving Luka.
