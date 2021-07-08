ANDOVER — Driving past the bridal store on North Main Street when she was visiting her parents in Andover, Vicki Chang always admired the dresses and knew it would be her first stop when it was time for her to find her own.
This year Chang's fiancé, who also grew up in Andover, proposed. And as a nurse, Chang was eligible for a free wedding dress from the store she admired.
Organized first to help military brides, Brides Across America now offers free wedding dresses to frontline healthcare workers along with brides who are or will be spouses of military members and first responders. Several of Chang's coworkers at Massachusetts General Hospital received dresses through the Andover-based nonprofit this past year.
"It's weird being recognized as a 'hero' because it's my job," Chang said Thursday while trying on a dress. "But to be recognized for my work is special."
The distribution of dresses was disrupted because of the pandemic, however, Heidi Janson, founder of Brides Across America said the organization gave away more than 200 dresses in a single online remote event last year. Also, there was a significant rush of people coming into the store last July when she re-opened both the Brides Across America outlet store and her main store, Tulle, that helps support her nonprofit.
"Healthcare workers' lives were interrupted by the pandemic. They didn't sign up for this," Janson said. "I couldn't do what they do, and hearing their stories we have no idea what they went through. So, this is what I could do: Give back to the people who were on the front lines risking their lives."
Chang was trying on dresses the same day local legislators and business leaders were celebrating Janson and her business.
State Rep. Frank Moran, D-Lawrence, presented Janson with a citation celebrating her work in the community along with state Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover.
"I'm so glad to be here to support Brides Across America because they are a helper to our helpers," Nguyen said.
Brides Across America will continue providing dresses to frontline healthcare workers for the remainder of the year and will reassess moving forward, Janson said.