BOSTON — Michael Gorman and Georges Niang were scheduled to meet at center court of the T.D. Garden on Monday night.
It would’ve been one of those moments, idolized on that entertaining meme — “Hey, look at us ... Who would’ve thought? ... Not me.”
Once a pair of Methuen buddies — one tall and pudgy and the other short and skinny — sharing the big stage, among 16,000 fans roaring in approval of the fantastic duo.
There was one fly in the ointment. Niang, a Philadelphia 76ers forward, tested positive for COVID-19 a few days earlier and never made the trip.
But that was OK because the real star of the night was Gorman, who was being honored as part of the Celtics heart-warming series before every home game, “Heroes Among Us.”
And while Niang oftentimes gets the tag as “hero,” as a pro athlete now in his sixth NBA season, Gorman was the hero on this night.
“I was so disappointed that I couldn’t be there,” said Niang, via phone from his apartment in Philadelphia. “Mike has been my best friend since fourth grade. It kills me to miss that moment. We had two different paths, but how crazy was it that it would lead to us both being to the parquet floor of the (T.D.) Garden.
“Honestly, he deserves all of the glory, himself,” said Niang. “We both started out as great friends who loved hoops. I went on to college and NBA and Mike’s path was as a humanitarian. He motivates me every day, what he does for people in need.”
It was a crazy night on Monday, as Gorman was not only honored, but a donor friend of his donated a suite at the game for Gorman to bring members of his TMF (The Movement Family) to enjoy the game.
TMF helps everyone
The Movement Family, started by Gorman while he was a college student 10 years ago, is a program designed for anyone looking for “a second family in life,” as he says. It could include anyone homeless, those involved or formerly involved in drugs, or those who need some for support or guidance.
Every Wednesday night the TMF group, headed by Gorman, holds a weekly dinner for those struggling with homelessness and substance use.
As a coincidence, he got a call from the Boston Celtics saying they wanted to honor him before the game with the Sixers on Monday.
“They had no idea that I was going to the game anyway, to see Georges (Niang),” said Gorman. “I thought they were calling to confirm the suite. What a coincidence. I love Georges. He’s a loyal friend and an incredible supporter of what we’re doing.”
Overall, with the 18 seats in the suite and other tickets he was able to get due to his getting the award, he was able to bring 24 people to the game, all getting royal treatment.
“We had a bus that picked everyone up at 5:30 (p.m.) in Lawrence and then after the game drove everyone back,” said Gorman. “It was incredible watching everyone enjoy the game and atmosphere. Some people might take that for granted. Not me. Not our group. It was a night we’ll never forget.”
As for Niang, the Celtics tried to do a virtual connection with Gorman while he was being honored, possibly presenting the award, which was supposed to happen if he didn’t test positive with the virus.
“We don’t congratulate people like Mike enough,” said Niang. “Look, I appreciate the applause. I work hard at my craft. But Mike is the hero here. I am so proud of him.”
Gorman’s work never ends
While Gorman was technically on vacation this week from his job working a counselor at methadone clinic in Lowell, he doesn’t ever take a vacation from his real passion, which is helping others.
The Movement Family is currently “celebrating” the 10 days of Christmas, from Dec. 16 through Dec. 25, with a variety of activities for those in need.
The Celtics game on Monday was one event. On Tuesday night he led a group of 40 people to see “The Grinch” at Loew’s Theatre in Methuen.
“We offered three options: Elf, The Grinch and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” said Gorman. “I personally was hoping they’d choose Christmas Vacation, which is a great movie. But it only got three votes, mine and two others. So the ‘Grinch’ it is.”
Gorman is always looking for people who want to join TMF, speak at their weekly dinners or donate to the organization. Call 978-764-6211 or email info@themovementfamily.org.
