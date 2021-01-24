A Litigious Legacy

METHUEN — As police Chief Joseph Solomon prepares to retire later this month, he leaves behind a lengthy trail of legal actions.
Over his 35 years with the department, particularly since 2007, Solomon has spent significant time in court defending himself and suing the city, even while holding the top law enforcement job in Methuen for 18 years. As he officially leaves his position, questions linger about how much his pension will be, what kind of payout he will receive, and if even more legal action is to come.
Currently, Solomon is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations made by the state Inspector General in its final report issued last month that Solomon manipulated union contract negotiations to benefit himself at the expense of taxpayers.
Instead of fighting, Solomon has decided to call it quits.
He said in his Jan. 8 retirement letter, “Although I am certainly willing and able to fight as I have in the past ... I have decided to act in the best interest of our community and the department I love and respect. The impact that another long, drawn-out fight would have on the city, the department, and on my family is something I believe should be avoided at all costs.”
Solomon vs. Manzi
Solomon’s first legal go-round began in September 2007, when he was put on leave by then-Mayor Bill Manzi, who subsequently fired him in May 2008, saying he verbally abused officers, misspent federal grant money and broke state law by using taxpayer money to buy police marine equipment from his sister and brother-in-law, according to past reporting in The Eagle-Tribune.
Over the next six years, the city and Solomon were embroiled in a series of lawsuits and appeals.
Solomon challenged the firing and returned to office in October 2010 after the state Civil Service Commission reinstated him. The city appealed the civil service decision but ultimately lost.
Meanwhile, the City Council voted to cut the chief’s pay by $25,610. In 2011, Solomon sued the city to get his full salary back.
In 2013, under then-Mayor Stephen Zanni, Solomon agreed to a deal in which he received $100,001 in back pay, plus legal fees. He was also allowed to keep his job.
Along the way, in 2007, the council also took a 5-4 vote of “no confidence” in the chief. The City Council also approved a resolution to “indemnify” Manzi from legal repercussions for firing the chief.
History repeats
The similarities to current events surrounding Solomon and what happened during the years from 2007 to 2013 were remarked upon by consultants who recently finished an in-depth audit of the department.
The audit, released Jan. 15, paints a picture of the department under Solomon in which he played favoritism for certain officers, rewarding his friends with the best specialty assignments and the newest cars while the rest of the department drove aging, high-mileage cruisers and were often on the receiving end of harsh disciplinary actions.
On page 44 of the audit, the consultants, CNA of Arlington, Virginia, wrote, “It should be noted that, in many ways, the city, the chief and department have been in this situation before. Solomon was fired in 2008 by (Manzi) following allegations of grant mismanagement, conflict of interest, and assertions of ‘loss of confidence.’”
The report continues, “All of this contributed to heated public controversy and intense political conflict. Although this was 10 years ago, one cannot help but note that many of the same issues (such as favoritism and micromanaging) have resurfaced.”
Recent actions
Since the start of 2020, the City Council and Mayor Neil Perry have worked closely together to hold Solomon accountable for what they categorize as a series of problems dating back to 2017.
That was when Zanni and the City Council at the time approved a Superior Officers’ Union contract that would have given captains salaries of more than $400,000. Solomon’s own contract, based upon the highest-paid patrolman, would have given him an annual salary of nearly $400,000 as well.
In 2018, the city went into a crisis of sorts after the council refused to fund the superior officers’ contract. It led to a showdown in 2019 with the threat of laying off dozens of patrolmen.
Just as the city was poised to implement layoffs or concede to the superior officers’ demands, the state Inspector General released a preliminary report on the department, finding fault with the contract negotiations and the department’s leadership.
The mayor at the time, James Jajuga, taking heed of the IG’s report, took the layoffs off the table and returned the superior officers’ salaries to 2017 levels. The superior officers’ contract went into arbitration, with a ruling expected later this year.
Last year, emails surfaced showing there may have been efforts to hide language in the contracts that led to the exorbitant salary increases.
In September of last year the City Council, just as in 2007, took a vote of no confidence in the chief. This time, it was unanimous.
The council also voted to indemnify themselves against legal attacks from Solomon and the Superior Officers’ Union, similar to the way the council had indemnified Manzi.
Threats of more lawsuits have continued.
Also in 2020, local attorney Peter Caruso put the councilors on notice that they should save all of their city emails and records in case he decides to file a defamation lawsuit against the city on behalf of the Superior Officers’ Union.
Another warning came from laid-off police officer Sean Fountain, who said he wanted $1.5 million for being wrongly discharged or he would sue the city.
What’s next
The legal thicket could get denser as city officials are girding for what they expect to be an enormous price tag attached to Solomon’s retirement. At age 60 with 35 years of service, Solomon is due the maximum benefit of 80% of the average of his five highest-paid years. He could retire with well over $200,000 a year, based on his pay history.
He is also expected to cash in on unused vacation, sick and personal days, as well as payment for numerous trips he took around the country to attend conferences and ceremonies. One estimate put the payout at more than $1 million.
When asked at last Tuesday night’s City Council meeting about the payout amount for Solomon, Perry said that figure would probably be released in two weeks, adding that he and the city’s lawyers have received a request to meet with Solomon and his lawyers.
“We are in the process of setting that up,” Perry said. “I will make no agreement on any buyout without full approval of the City Council.”
While the city may challenge Solomon’s retirement package, there will likely also be a fight over just how much money Solomon makes a year. He believes that his current pay of $300,000 — or $25,000 a month — is below what he should be getting. One estimate put his negotiated salary at about $370,000 a year.
The audit points out something that has frustrated elected city officials for the past few years, and that is how to account for Solomon’s salary and retirement.
According to the audit, “perhaps the biggest challenge the audit team faced was the lack of access to precise figures. Solomon indicated that he was being paid substantially less than his contract required. ... What can be stated is that Chief Solomon’s posted salary exceeds $300,000, which makes him the highest paid police chief in Massachusetts.”