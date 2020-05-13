LAWRENCE — Nurses, doctors, other staffers and patients at Lawrence General Hospital received a pleasant surprise late Tuesday evening.
Projected on the side of the building was this message in huge letters: "Thank you frontline workers" — except the "o" in the "you" appeared in the shape of a heart.
The display was arranged by Marty Allen, who along with his father, Martin Allen, runs Avpro Worldwide, an advertising-by-airplane company based at Lawrence Municipal Airport.
One of the company's tools is a light projection system, which is what they used to, well, light up Lawrence General.
"My wife, Melinda, is an ER nurse here and she and her colleagues are doing an excellent job ... working hard and diligently" through the coronavirus pandemic," Marty Allen said