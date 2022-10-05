METHUEN — A three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in Washington, D.C., was erected for several days last week in Methuen.
Many veterans and others, including school groups, visited the wall to remember those lost in the war.
While the wall, along with a mobile education center, travel all over the country every year, Methuen added its own touches to the memorial.
A banner for Methuen’s Hometown Hero, PFC John A. Fontaine, was on display while The Wall That Heals was set up at the PFC Richard E. Potter Field on Pelham Street.
According to the website of Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, which manages the display, the Wall That Heals national tour schedule for 2022 began on March 24 in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, visiting 29 communities during the year.
The traveling exhibit honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War and it bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.
