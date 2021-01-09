LAWRENCE — Lawrencians, meet your new mayor: Kendrys Vasquez.
The former City Council president was sworn in as the city's 60th mayor Friday night after a ceremonial transition of power at City Hall. The transition included Mayor Daniel Rivera taking his final walk out of office before he starts a new job at MassDevelopment next week.
Due to COVID-19 gathering rules, the swearing-in ceremony for Vasquez was closed to the public and was streamed live for residents to view on the Office of the Mayor - Lawrence, MA Facebook page.
After taking the oath of office administered by City Clerk Richard Reyes, Vasquez said he was "humbled and honored" to begin serving residents in his new role.
"After working to improve the city and serving countless years as the youngest city councilor, today I stand before you as your next mayor,'' he said. "It is with great excitement that my team and I accept the challenge to ensure that the city will have a smooth transition and maintain stability. I would like to thank Mayor Rivera for serving the city with grit, passion and an eye for the future."
As part of his bilingual speech, Vasquez said his priorities during his first week in office include creating a "comprehensive economic plan" to help small business owners hard hit by the pandemic. He said he also wants to develop ways to test more of the city's high-risk population for COVID-19 and continue to focus on the vaccine.
"I am looking forward to hitting the ground running," Vasquez said. "We will do this together and I am counting on you. I strive to be transparent and professional because I think that's what the city deserves."
Prior to the swearing-in, Vasquez joined Rivera for a brief handshake signaling the transfer of power outside the mayor's office at City Hall. Both men offered brief remarks to city employees before Rivera took time to greet well-wishers, friends and colleagues for a final goodbye.
Lesly Melendez, deputy director for the Groundwork Lawrence organization, was among the people who sent Rivera off with a socially distant farewell outside the Appleton Way entrance to City Hall. Melendez said she and Rivera were classmates at Lawrence High School in the mid-1980s. Joining her were police Chief Roy Vasque, state Sen. Barry Finegold, Community Development Director Vilma Martinez-Dominguez and City Council President Marc Laplante, among others.
"It's been an amazing journey. This is a great next step for him," Melendez said of Rivera and his new role at MassDevelopment, a state agency where he'll begin work as the president and CEO on Monday. "I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do."
Christopher Encarnacion and his wife, Elena Encarnacion, also came to wish the Rivera well and showed him a handmade sign written in Spanish that acknowledged his 7 years of service as mayor.
"He's accomplished so much in seven years,'' Elena Encarnacion said, "and he's the best mayor Lawrence has had.''