METHUEN — Neil Perry is the next mayor of Methuen.
After a caustic race against City Council Chairwoman Jennifer Kannan, the unofficial vote as of Tuesday night was 6,386 to 2,666, according to City Clerk Jack Wilson.
He will re-count votes this week to determine final tallies. He said 28% of Methuen voters participated.
A party for Perry, 61, was in full-swing at the Knights of Columbus as results rolled in highly favoring the political newcomer. Music blasted as at least 100 people celebrated the big win.
In a moment away from supporters, Perry talked about the overwhelming flood of emotion he felt.
“It’s a lot to take in,” he said. “But I’m happy. So happy.”
He will leave a longtime position at Raytheon to become mayor.
He said the people of Methuen made a statement by electing him to lead the city, as well as mixing up some seats on the City Council.
Incumbent Joyce Campagnone did not regain her title of Central District councilor. Like Kannan, she was beat out by a newcomer, Joel Faretra.
“It sends a message that the city wants change,” Perry said.
From the Irish Cottage, Kannan congratulated her opponent with a phone call and thanked her many volunteers and supporters. This was her second run for mayor. When asked if she would run again, Kannan said it was too soon to say.
“I hope he (Perry) works with the council and does good things,” she said.
Perry will take office after city officials spent two defining years grappling over finances, specifically in the Police Department.
Contracts approved for superior police officers two years ago, when former Mayor Stephen Zanni was at the helm, would have had captains earning an average $432,295 per year.
Though the approval happened before current mayor James Jajuga took office, it would have been enacted during his term if not intercepted.
Concerns extend to police Chief Joseph Solomon, who was paid $325,474 in a recent 12-month period, putting him on the short list of the highest-paid police chiefs in the United States, according to a survey of what chiefs earn in several dozen major U.S. cities that was published last year by American City Business Journals.
The contracts are scheduled for arbitration later this year. Superior officers are currently working with a contract from 2017.
Disenchanted voters wanted to know where Kannan and Perry stood on the topic and who they could trust.
Kannan, who was on the council at the time the contracts were approved, has repeatedly said councilors were misled.
“Someone from the Zanni administration caused two contracts to be circulated, one that was signed by the mayor and the police union representative and another one that was presented to the council,” she said. “This is outrageous, and needs to be fully investigated.”
Perry has blamed Kannan, whose son is a patrolman, in part for the massive contracts, saying she “sat on her hands, didn’t ask a question, and failed to protect the Methuen taxpayers from an irresponsible and unaffordable police contract.”
As Tuesday’s election neared, conversation pivoted to become more personal.
Kannan wrote on her website that “Perry was unknown to most Methuen residents, he had no experience in public office, didn’t even take the time to vote in a city election since 2001.”
That was just the beginning.
A question during a televised forum in October about overcoming a challenging life experience set off a fiery debate about Perry’s past, specifically a restraining order that gave way to a messy divorce 20 years ago. The subject trumped conversations about city issues leading up to election day.
At the forum, Perry divulged information about a 2001 divorce, which started when his ex-wife filed a restraining order against him.
He said he was able to “overturn” the restraining order within 10 days and ended up with full legal and physical custody of their three children.
Kannan spoke of her now-adult son’s stage 3 cancer diagnosis at age 15 and the Boston doctors who saved his life after a year.
Following the forum, Kannan and her campaign team headed to court to pull paperwork about Perry. They obtained documents pertaining to his divorce and posted them on Kannan’s campaign website, along with a damning statement about men who inflict physical, emotional and sexual abuse against women.
Kannan said they “usually do not change over time.” And “they remain consumed with the need for power and control.”
Perry, along with his four adult children, have publicly disputed the harsh claims, calling Kannan’s outburst a desperate political act.
A week before the election, Kannan released a statement signed by 24 Methuen women calling on Perry to release his personnel records from Raytheon, where he has worked for years. Kannan said she heard rumors from people “apparently familiar with his employment history” about his attitude toward women.
He countered with a letter of his own, boasting 128 signatures from women who support him.
“I’m proud that our positive, issue-based campaign resonates with so many people,” he said.
When given a chance to respond to The Eagle-Tribune, Kannan compared Perry to Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood producer accused of widespread sexual assault, and again brought up her opponent’s restraining order.
“It’s really hard to see stuff in print like that, especially when you know it’s not true,” Perry said after his win.
“But we made it through, me and my family, and now we go on to start a new chapter in the city.”