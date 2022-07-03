LAWRENCE — He may have been the original Earth Day advocate and serves as the patron saint for animals, the environment and ecology in the Catholic faith.
St. Francis of Assisi adored all of God’s creations. and now, due to the generosity and devotion of a local couple, the likeness of St. Francis of Assisi, an Italian Catholic friar, deacon and mystic, is featured prominently in the Holy Rosary Shrine in Lawrence.
The hand-carved and hand-painted statue was donated to the Shrine, formerly Holy Rosary Church at Corpus Christi Parish, by Anita and Frank Sapienza of Methuen.
Holy Rosary Shrine is located at 20 Union St., between Common and Essex streets. The church property is the backdrop for the Feast of the Three Saints festival annually.
Married for 51 years, the Sapienzas have visited Italy and traveled to Assisi. Anita said the area is both simplistic, serene and beautiful. St. Francis of Assisi is also her husband’s patron saint.
“We find peace there,” she said of their Assisi visits.
The statue was made in Val Gardena, Italy. The piece was made to order, Frank Sapienza said.
“It took five months from start to finish to get it here,” Frank said.
The couple has attended the church their entire lives. Anita is a longtime CCD teacher for both Holy Rosary Shrine and other local Catholic parishes.
She is pleased the statue was placed in the church where it’s visible from the altar and those entering and exiting the church.
Her hope is that those who are both familiar and just learning about St. Francis of Assisi can appreciate the statue.
“Little by little (it will) open their hearts through prayer and devotion,” she said.
Devout parishioner Connie Pickles of Lawrence was both impressed and appreciative of the Sapienza’s donation.
“We are beyond grateful to Frank and Anita Sapienza for their over-the-top, generous gift, which was inspired by a similar statue they saw in Italy,” she said. ”We are honored and blessed to have the patron saint of our Franciscans of the Primitive Order standing proudly and humbly in our beloved and beautiful shrine.
“It was certainly worth the wait to have this one-of-a-kind statue delivered to our shrine. He is so lifelike, especially the eyes, and the beautiful, hand-carved doves that he is holding reminds us not only of his devotion to Christ’s flock but also his love of animals.”
