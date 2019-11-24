METHUEN — A coroner told Joe St. Cyr’s family there was nothing sickly about the young man when he died two days before his 24th birthday.
It was the single flaw in his otherwise pristine health record that killed him.
“Joe was afraid that this would happen,” his mom, Michelle St. Cyr, said a few days after his funeral at St. Patrick’s Church in Pelham.
He was afraid that he’d die in his sleep because of a seizure.
A few years ago as a sophomore in college, Joe was diagnosed with nocturnal epilepsy after his roommate witnessed an episode that Joe wouldn’t have otherwise known about.
The official name for what he feared from then on is SUDEP, or sudden unexpected death of someone with epilepsy. Medical experts point to it for 1 in 1,000 annual deaths in people with epilepsy.
Joe suffered night terrors before that, which were a precursor to his eventual diagnosis, doctors said.
“He was on medication to keep them under control,” Joe’s dad, William St. Cyr, said. “The coroner kept saying there was nothing else wrong with him. And it was like, ‘That’s really hard to hear. Don’t even tell us that.’”
Joe died Nov. 2 in Saranac Lake, New York, where he lived nearly 250 miles from his native Methuen.
In the wake of their loss, Joe’s parents and his sister, Holly, who is 11 months older and regarded as Joe's best friend, remind themselves that fear never stopped the youngest St. Cyr from building an extraordinary legacy.
The St. Cyrs want others to feel empowered to do the same, despite underlying health concerns of their own.
Joe once ran a marathon — finishing 36th out of 282 runners — with enough breath left to make friends along the route.
He was a world-renowned snowshoe racer and one of the fastest runners Brooks School in North Andover has ever seen.
As he started his adult life in an Adirondacks town known for outdoor adventure and remarkable wilderness, he founded a fishing guide business with friends.
His professional path was no surprise to anyone who knew Joe. There are hundreds of pictures of him on social media with impressive catches, each highlighted by a smile so wide that his eyebrows lifted in excitement.
That started when he was 14.
“It was all catch and release,” his dad laughed. “He’d kiss the fish, let it go and thank it for finding its way to him.”
His family said Joe valued each person who came into his life, too.
“Whether they were 10 or 90, he’d talk to everyone,” William St. Cyr said.
The proof is in the sympathy cards and nameless notes stacked on the St. Cyr’s kitchen table.
“It has been so incredible to see how many lives he touched,” his mom said. “Everyone, and I mean everyone, has reached out. We don’t even know a lot of them.”
Condolences came from Saranac’s postman, a local bar owner there, and a teller at the bank who Joe regularly chatted with.
“They’re blue collar, hard-working people that Joe appreciated and would take the time to talk to,” William St. Cyr said. “We want to thank everyone. Their comfort and love has meant so much.”
Though accomplished and admired, Joe was not nearly finished living when he died.
He had plans to run the Boston Marathon in four months. He’d do it to raise money for epilepsy awareness.
One of the St. Cyr’s toughest days, Joe’s funeral, was made easier by the supporters who would have cheered for him from Hopkinton to Copley Square.
“Friends from New York wanted to come to the services and we said that we’d put them up here in our home,” William St. Cyr said.
At least 25 folks showed up with tents and sleeping bags the night before. The St. Cyr’s backyard became a makeshift campground.
Christmas lights were strung in trees and a sign greeted everyone: “Joe’s campground, all are welcome”
The next chilly morning, when ice enveloped the tents, Joe’s crew warmed up by a fire they tended through the night.
“You’ve got to remember that they’re upstate New York guys. A little cold and rain didn’t bother them,” William St. Cyr said, then laughed. “
“I told them ‘I don’t care if you show up to that church smelling like smoke.’ It just meant the world that they were there.”
And so, the smell of a campfire filled the church.
For a moment, when the St. Cyr family closed their eyes, they felt like Joe could have been with them.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in Joe’s memory to the Epilepsy Foundation at epilepsy.com.