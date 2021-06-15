LAWRENCE — The city has been out of the red, high-risk zone for coronavirus transmission for three weeks now, and the party Mayor Kendrys Vasquez threw on Sunday marked not only that milestone but also served as a reminder that the pandemic still is present.
The family-friendly block party held on Campagnone Common from 2 to 6 p.m. was the city’s latest effort to meet non-vaccinated residents where they’re at in hopes of improving the local vaccination numbers.
Vasquez said he was proud of the partnerships between city and regional agencies, including Lawrence General Hospital, The Center, the American Red Cross and the Lawrence Police and Fire Departments, he said. Through their efforts, 100 residents age 12 and older were able to receive walk-up Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines.
“The vaccination efforts in our city are beginning to have very significant positive results,” Vasquez said. “This week our city entered the state’s green status and it’s all thanks to initiatives like this block party.”
The mayor said that while progress was made, there is still much more work to be done.
According to data provided by the state Department of Public Health, 6% of residents ages 12 to 15 have been vaccinated. Six percent of those ages 16 to 19 have also received a shot. Percentages are higher among residents ages 20 to 29 (17%), 30 to 49 (26%) and 50 to 64 (17%).
However, it appears that the older Lawrencians remain hesitant to get their vaccinations. State data shows that 6% of residents ages 65 to 74 have been vaccinated and only 4% of seniors over 75 have received a shot. There are 87,731 residents in Lawrence, the survey said.
“My administration continues to be committed to vaccinating as many Lawrencians as fast as possible because for me the health of all Lawrence residents is a priority,” the mayor said. “Having a healthy community means that the city will remain vibrant and our businesses will recover.”
Lawrence residents will have another chance to receive vaccines this coming Saturday, June 19, when a special train — the Vax Express — will stop at the Lawrence MBTA station on Union Street. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., health care personnel will administer free COVID-19 vaccines.
Vaccinations will take place at stations aboard the train, which will be staffed by Cataldo Ambulance employees.
The public can walk up without an appointment or book an appointment in advance. The Vax Express will offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and up and the single-dose J&J vaccine for ages 18 and up. Additional information and appointment booking is available at https://www.cic-health.com/vaxexpress.