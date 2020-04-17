METHUEN — Some residents may have been alarmed Friday around noon when they heard the wail of sirens at area nursing homes and health care facilities.
Rather than cause for concern, however, the sirens heralded something much more positive: an appreciation for workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.
"This was simply a way to show support for some of the true heroes in our community," said Mayor Neil Perry, who joined the parade of police, fire and public works vehicles that went all over the city to local nursing homes before ending up at Holy Family Hospital.
At each of the five or six stops, sirens and lights were turned on, truck horns bellowed, and residents and staff of each facility waved from windows or another safe distance.
"We have great appreciation for all the medical professionals and all essential workers who are doing so much to care for so many," Perry said. "And we want them to know they aren't alone and that we recognize their valiant efforts."
Police Chief Joe Solomon said the parade started around 11 a.m. at the central fire station, then proceeded to Methuen Village Assisted Living on Gleason Street, the Halcyon House on Brooks Street, Grace Morgan at the intersection of Milk and Prospect streets, Cedar View Nursing Home on Jackson Street and Holy Family Hospital.
"This was a big thank you to health care workers and patients," Solomon said. "We were glad the city's public servants, led by Mayor Perry, could come together to drive by our nursing homes and assisted living facilities and our hospital to say thank you to our valued health care workers and share some joy with those who reside there. This is truly what makes Methuen a wonderful community."