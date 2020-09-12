HAVERHILL — On Saturday afternoon, mourners streamed into the Kevin Comeau Funeral Home on Main Street to pay respects to a loved one.
Attendee Jesus Ruiz Ruiz, the founder of Leaving the Streets Ministry in Haverhill, was among those to greet mourners Saturday afternoon, intending to offer a somber reality check during the three-hour event.
The wake was a role play scenario, in which actors illustrated the aftermath of a death from addiction and gang-related violence. One actor was in a casket as visitors walked through the funeral home.
Ruiz hopes that was the last funeral of its kind he had to attend.
“I feel like people in the community only get together when a tragedy happens,” Ruiz said. “Kids are losing their lives at a young age and it’s reality.”
Ruiz hopes his effort on Saturday, as well as the outreach work he does with Leaving the Streets, connecting youth to necessary services and employment opportunities, makes an impact.
“We work with kids from all different backgrounds — kids who are high-risk, in gangs or who are being bullied or have trouble making friends,” said Ruiz. “We’re able to relate to them in ways parents can’t and we see Leaving the Streets as a bridge to unite all these kids together.”