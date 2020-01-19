NORTH ANDOVER — Knitting helps Cheryl Stanuchenski, of North Andover, relax.
"There's something very soothing about it," her friend Annmarie Furtado, a Bradford resident, said.
Stanuchenski and Furtado are members of Stitching Your Wishes, a group of knitters and crocheters who make hats, scarves, mittens, shawls and afghans for people of all ages. They gather at Stevens Memorial Library every second Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to pursue their passion for creating with yarn.
Besides the peace of mind they get from working with their needles – and chatting with friends – they earn the satisfaction that comes from helping others.
"It's very rewarding," Carol Sanford, of Ward Hill, said.
"I enjoy helping families," Roseann Ricketson, of North Andover, said.
They recently received a letter from the Pease Greeters, who offer support and gratitude to the troops leaving or returning to Pease International Airport in Portsmouth, N.H., thanking them for the numerous helmet liners they stitched.
Stanuchenski explained that a helmet liner has three purposes: It keeps a soldier or Marine warm; keeps him or her cool; and helps them sleep by shading their eyes.
The stitchers recently began knitting chemo hats for patients at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Veterans and nursing home residents have a special place in the hearts of these masters of the needle. They have knitted hundreds of hats, scarves and mittens for the men and women served by the Veterans Northeast Outreach Center in Haverhill.
They also craft shawls, lap robes and afghans for the older folks. Prescott House in North Andover, Academy Manor in Andover, Hannah Duston Healthcare Center, Penacook Place and Merrivista in Haverhill and Maplewood Center in Amesbury are just a few of the homes whose elderly residents have benefited from Stitching Your Wishes.
At the other end of the spectrum, they make hats, booties and afghans for babies. These items go to Community Giving Tree, a Boxford organization that distributes them to families in need.
Yarn, of course, is the essential material for these folks.
"We accept yarn donations all the time," Sarah Dunlap, of North Andover, said.
Merrimack Yarn of Groveland is a very generous contributor of that material, she said. The company also donated 300 hats during the Christmas season, she added.
Stitching Your Wishes is always looking for experienced knitters and crocheters. For those who don't have these skills but want to learn them, a knitting group meets Wednesday evenings from 6 to 9 at the Stevens Library.
Many of the Stitching Your Wishes members also participate in the Wednesday evening group.
"They are very warm and welcoming," Stuchenski said of both groups.
All of the members of Stitching Your Wishes are currently women. They have had men in the group in the past, they said.
Men who know how to knit or crochet are welcome to join Stitching Your Wishes. If they want to learn, the Wednesday evening group is an option.