METHUEN — The Methuen Festival of Trees will kick off later this week to raise money for regional historic preservation projects and, in true holiday fashion, continue tradition.
Maureen Pollard, a founding board member, checked her list twice before announcing that a total of 251 Christmas trees and wreaths will be on display during this year’s fundraiser.
Each tree is judged and many are awarded in different categories — from use of lights and decorations to beauty and creativity.
This year marks the 26th event.
“The best part is learning about the stories behind each of them,” she said. “People spend all year getting ready. There’s serious work that happens here; really personal stories.”
Thousands of people — roughly 30,000 — visit annually. They’ll weave through the hundreds of trees to check out the in-your-face holiday display that lights up a typically ordinary office park at 13 Branch St.
It is open to the public from Nov. 22 to Dec. 7, with the exception of Thanksgiving.
Over the years, the festival has garnered $2 million from participant donations and money from ticket sales, raffles, auctions and other offerings. Guests buy raffle tickets and are given a chance to win a display.
“We have 53 first-time participants putting up trees,” Pollard said. “Which is a little higher than normal. It’s nice that after all these years, there are still new people who want to be involved in the tradition.”
Last week, a property management team that runs the Princeton at Mt. Vernon apartments in South Lawrence set up their first-ever festival entry. It’s the beginning of a holiday season much brighter than the last, they agreed.
The 144-unit building they run was blasted during the Sept. 2018 Merrimack Valley gas disaster. A boiler caught fire in the basement and gas stoves in every unit were destroyed at the same time.
“We evacuated everyone,” Assistant Property Manager Kristen Aquaro said. “We weren’t fully restored again until January. All of the stoves needed to be replaced and 12 new boilers were put in.”
Relieved to ease into a calmer holiday season, Aquaro, along with maintenance Supervisor Steven Gill and Leasing Consultant Riley O’Brien, praised the festival’s ability to join the community together.
“We’re so excited to have a chance to participate this year,” O’Brien said. “We’re already planning for next year.”
Nearby, Haverhill resident Jenny Bouren worked on a tree with her husband, Aaron, in memory of her late mother. A purple-themed masterpiece to honor her has become their go-to for the past three years.
“She died five years ago of bladder cancer. She was diagnosed the day after Christmas,” Bouren said. “All of the holiday memories were because of her. At first it was too hard to do something in her memory, but now we do this. Purple was her favorite color.”
She pointed to a puffy purple bow at the top of the towering tree and a bag of purple string lights she planned to unwind next.
Eileen Winters had two remembrance trees of her own to assemble: one of her mom, who died two years ago at age 98, and another for her son, who died suddenly at 36.
“You grieve and you remember, and what a way to remember this is,” Winters said.
Other trees are decorated with gift cards, themed goods, or handmade ornaments.
Dawn Patterson, treasurer of the Methuen Parent Teacher Organization, set up a 7-footer last week. It will be decked out in pieces made by about 150 students at Tenney Grammar School, she said.
“We’re doing a fun space theme this year,” she said. “The kids vote. Their faces light up when they come with their families and see what they helped with.”
For more information about the event, visit methuenfestivaloftrees.com.