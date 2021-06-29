Locals headed to beaches and pools, holed up in air-conditioned spaces and upped their water intake as the region endured another day of extreme heat Tuesday.
The temperature was expected to soar past 100 degrees with a heat advisory from the National Weather Service in Boston in effect until Wednesday night.
Cooling centers, including the Lawrence Public Library, were open throughout the Merrimack Valley for residents who couldn't cool down at home or elsewhere.
Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini on Monday declared the Citizens Center at 10 Welcome St. as a cooling center. Fiorentini said he expected to keep the center open until 8 p.m. over the next few days, even overnight if needed.
In Methuen, the Timony Grammar School at 45 Pleasant View St. became the city's designated cooling shelter. The school will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. again Wednesday for locals looking for heat relief.
"It is imperative that residents of Methuen have a place to go during this oppressive heat wave," said Mayor Neil Perry, who personally encouraged people to drop by the Timony school.
Andover also threw out the welcome mat from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court.
A frosty treat was in store in Lawrence, where Mayor Kendrys Vasquez and the Police Department teamed up to provide free ice cream.
The Police Department, which owns and staffs the truck with officers, made the rounds Tuesday afternoon in a variety of city neighborhoods.
The ice cream truck also visited Lawrence's two splash parks at West Street and another at Newbury and East Haverhill streets.
Haverhill also has a splash pad at Swasey Field on Blaisdell Street.
While some headed to Salisbury and Hampton beaches, other chose to take a dip at Forest Lake in Methuen, Andover's Pomps Pond, or Plug's Pond in Haverhill.
Boaters, kayakers and swimmers similarly took to the ponds of Southern New Hampshire, including Big Island Pond in Derry and Arlington Pond in Salem.
Salem police quipped in a Facebook post, "Who turned up the heat?"
"The heat, humidity and lack of clouds in the sky will make today a scorcher. Please remember to hydrate, hydrate, hydrate," the post went on. "Check on your neighbors, especially the elderly. Leave your pets at home, not in your car. And if the pavement is too hot for the back of your hand, it's too hot for pets' paws."
First responders in Plaistow surprised children playing at a field by bringing in a tanker and ladder to provide a cool spray from overhead.
The weather Wednesday again is expected to be sunny and hot, with highs in the high 90s and a 60% possibility of rain after 5 p.m. according to the weather service.
Reporters Breanna Edelstein, Maddie Hughes and Allison Corneau contributed to this story.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.