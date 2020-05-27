LAWRENCE — It wasn't a formal ceremony, but seniors in Lawrence High's Abbott Lawrence Academy had an unexpected send-off Wednesday.
The 87 graduates were given T-shirts and lawn signs and treated to ice cream by a group of volunteers, teachers and members of the schools' Parent-Teacher Organization, said Idelisse "Mimi" Sparks, PTO president.
"It's a surprise from the PTO and the Abbott staff," Sparks said.
The outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus pushed the students into remote learning since March. A virtual graduation ceremony for all Lawrence High seniors is scheduled for next Friday.
"This is a time where should be celebrating our kids accomplishments," said Idelisse "Mimi" Sparks, PTO president.
Abbott Lawrence Academy is a competitive, accelerated studies program for Lawrence High students.
Next week, those at Lawrence Public Schools are planning a week-long celebration for the class of 2020, which will include a rolling parade, officials said.
