METHUEN — Born in Methuen, Joseph Solomon, 60, has been with the city's Police Department for 35 years, 18 of those as chief.
In his retirement letter, made public Jan. 11, Solomon said members of the Police Department "are rightly my second family."
"I have shed blood, sweat and tears with them and I would not have had it any other way," he wrote. "It has been an honor to patrol the streets alongside them. My heartfelt love for them will be carried with me forever."
Solomon said he also tried to be a change-agent, striving to promote leadership that fostered teamwork.
But his time as chief was not without its complications and controversies.
Here is a timeline of some of Solomon's major involvements with the Methuen Police Department:
1986: Solomon joins Methuen Police Department as a patrolman. Nine years later he is promoted to sergeant and in 1996, then-Mayor William Manzi promotes Solomon to lieutenant citing the officer's good work.
1998: A management study criticizes Solomon's community policing division as an elite group earning perks such as take-home cars and extra overtime. At a public meeting, Solomon clashes with Chief Bruce MacDougall about the reorganization of the department. MacDougall disbands the community service division.
2000: Community policing returns as the Neighborhood Services Bureau, under the order of Mayor Sharon Pollard. Solomon is promoted to captain and named head of the bureau. A year later, the Arlington neighborhood in Methuen is chosen as the recipient of a $1 million federal Weed and Seed grant.
2003: The City Council confirms Solomon as police chief. No other officers take the chief's exam.
2007: The U.S. Department of Justice says police, under Solomon's watch, awarded superior officers overtime that was intended for beat cops. The government ordered $30,000 in Weed and Seed grant money to be repaid. Later, following a hearing at City Hall, Solomon is suspended without pay for three days for grant mismanagement. Reduced on appeal to $23,000, the grant is repaid by the city.
May 2007: City Council takes 5-3 vote of "no confidence" in Solomon.
June 2007: During a budget meeting with the City Council, Solomon demands an end to the personal attacks. His contract with the city expires.
July 2007: The federal government sends Methuen another letter, this time asking for $170,000 in grant money back from the Weed and Seed program. The city appeals.
September 2007: No longer under contract, the City Council reduces Solomon's $158,295 salary by $25,610. Solomon files suit claiming the city had no legal basis to cut his pay.
Sept. 28, 2007: Solomon, branded as the leader of an "untenable and dysfunctional" Police Department, is placed on paid leave indefinitely and stripped of his badge, weapons, cruisers and keys to police headquarters.
Mayor William Manzi said he placed Solomon on paid leave because the Police Department had become dysfunctional under Solomon's command. The department at that time had been asked to repay $170,000 in grant money. There were also allegations Solomon verbally abused officers and used taxpayer funds to purchase marine equipment from family members.
Manzi would later fire Solomon, but the Civil Service Commission would eventually rule in Solomon's favor. And in 2010, Solomon was reinstated as police chief. He would sue the city in federal court alleging the firing was illegal and retaliatory.
April 2014: City Council approves a $195,000 settlement for Solomon putting to bed a six-year legal battle over his 2008 firing and backpay resulting from his reinstatement.
November 2014: Methuen officers are among the first in region and state to undergo training to use Narcan, an opiate reversal drug.
January 2015: Solomon organizes an interfaith vigil for the community after two police officers are murdered in New York City on Dec. 20, 2014. He stressed it was not a religious or political service, but purely a spiritual event for the community, law enforcement and government to re-affirm their mutual respect.
June 2015: The first recruits from the Northern Essex Community College police academy, run on the Haverhill campus, graduate. The academy, managed by North Essex and Methuen police, allows recruits to train professionally without traveling far from home. The academy advisory board also includes police chiefs from Amesbury, Haverhill, Lawrence and North Andover.
May 2016: After a successful pilot program, Solomon equips Methuen police with audio and video recording body cameras. Some 47 body cameras and tasers are purchased for $272,701.
July 2016: Methuen and Lawrence police officers working with state and federal partners seize heroin, cocaine, marijuana and ammunition during a summer-long investigation dubbed "Operation Blue Crush." Solomon describes the effort as an intense show of force that's sending a message the drug trade won't be tolerated locally.
Oct. 15, 2016: Due to his ongoing work with the opioid epidemic, Solomon is named to the police council of the Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative (PAARI). He is credited with taking a progressive approach to heroin and opioid addiction by closely tracking overdoses, training officers to use Narcan (a drug that reverses an opiate overdose), and hiring two, full-time community engagement workers who help addicts find treatment.
September 2017: Superior officers contract is approved by former Mayor Steven Zanni and the then-City Council. A year later, newly elected Mayor James Jajuga announces the contract was providing outrageous raises to senior officers, as well as Solomon, and could bankrupt the city.
Superior officers were in line for raises of nearly 200%, with salaries rising to and over $430,000 for police captains, not including overtime and paid details. Solomon was also in line for a salary of nearly $400,000.
Jajuga and the union compromised on what they called a "memorandum of understanding," or MOU, which brought the salaries down somewhat, but still offered big raises.
The new City Council pumped the brakes on both the contract and the MOU and withheld money to fund it. Just days before pink slips were to be handed out to dozens of patrolmen, the state inspector general issued a study of the salary controversy finding serious flaws and possible illegal activity.
As the uproar mounted, Jajuga restored superior officers' pay to 2017 levels, when their last contract expired.
Sept. 13, 2018: This is the day of the Merrimack Valley gas explosion affecting the communities of Andover, North Andover and Lawrence. Upon learning of explosions and fires in the neighboring city of Lawrence, Solomon immediately sends Methuen officers to the city for assistance.
May 2019: Solomon suspends veteran officer Arthur Hardy, president of the Methuen Patrolmen's Union, for 270 days for allegedly mishandling evidence at a "shots fired" call the summer before.
November 2019: Solomon and Lawrence police Chief Roy Vasque applaud a large-scale investigation involving local police and federal agents that spanned a year and involved 100 officers. Operation Emerald Crush took 79 weapons off the street of Greater Lawrence and resulted in 32 arrests, more than half of them members of the Trinitario gang.
May 2020: City Councilor D.J. Beauregard files a public records request seeking information on Solomon's potential retirement package. At the time, Solomon said he had no intention of retiring soon. Beauregard said the council needs the figure as its budget plans for the coming year. He and fellow councilor Steve Saba fear Solomon's lump-sum retirement payout — which does not include his pension — could exceed $1 million.
Attorney Peter Caruso contacts the city, advising city councilors to save all personal and professional communications regarding the superior officers' contract because they may be used in a defamation suit. Caruso says he's representing superior officer union leaders Greg Gallant and Joseph Aiello, and Solomon.
December 2, 2020: Civil Service Commission announces an investigation into the hiring and promotional practices of Methuen police. Citing published reports, the commission says it's seeking "any and all" documents related to the appointment and promotion of any police personnel in Methuen over the past 10 years.
July 1, 2020: City councilors realize Solomon is making $25,000 per month, expressing disgust and concern. Solomon is on track to make $297,276 for the coming fiscal year.
July 15, 2020: City Council asks Solomon to take 10 unpaid furlough days for budgetary reasons. He refuses.
April 2020: The City Council approves $87,000 for a Police Department audit, conducted by former Massachusetts Public Safety Secretary Ed Flynn, who works for CNA Corp. of Arlington, Virginia. It was meant to be a top-down review of the Police Department and its management practices. Perry told the council recently that the audit's findings are consistent with the Inspector General's report released Dec. 23, 2020. That report found numerous flaws in the department's management.
Dec. 24, 2020: Solomon and Gallant are placed on paid administrative leave following the release of the final report by the state Inspector General that found irregularities with a union contract which led to exorbitant salaries for superior officers and the chief.
The report found that in 2017, then-Mayor Stephen Zanni, the City Council, Solomon and Gallant all "failed the people of Methuen."
“This total failure of leadership by Methuen’s former mayor and City Council allowed Chief Solomon and then-Captain Gallant to put their personal financial interests ahead of the interests of the citizens they swore an oath to protect and serve," said Inspector General Glenn Cunha.
Jan. 11, 2021: Solomon announces his retirement in a lengthy letter to Mayor Neil Perry.
In the letter, Solomon cites the "ceaseless baseless attacks on my integrity, together with the constant political interference in the management of the department" as part of the reason for the timing of his retirement. He went on to list several accomplishments and awards the department won under his tenure.
