It was a gesture that warmed the hearts — and bellies — of local healthcare workers.
Employees from The Savings Bank in Andover recently passed out bowls of soup to workers at Lawrence General Hospital and other area medical facilities through the Warmth of Giving program.
The program is designed to show appreciation to healthcare workers, especially during the pandemic.
Bank employees spooned out more than 100 bowls of soup to Lawrence General workers with the help of Souped Up Food, a gourmet food truck specializing in soup.
The bank also made a $250 donation to Lawrence General. The money came from the recent sale of Stronger Together wristbands at the bank’s branch offices in support of those who work on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.
The bank employees also delivered soup to workers at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital and Lahey Health Urgent Care in Lynnfield.
— Madeline Hughes