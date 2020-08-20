METHUEN — About 70 people, meeting in three different locations, stood silently, candles flickering, for seven minutes Tuesday as they mourned the death and destruction wrought by a massive explosion earlier this month in Beirut, Lebanon.
The vigils, organized in conjunction with local churches and the American Lebanese Awareness Association, or ALAA, were held at St. Joseph Church and St. Anthony Church, both in Lawrence, and Liban D'or, a Lebanese grocery store in Methuen.
"The moment of silence lasted for seven minutes because the initial blast happened at 6:07 p.m.," said Cassandra Abou-Farah, a Methuen resident who helped organize the vigils and attended the one at St. Joseph's.
"It was so quiet, you could hear a pin drop," she said of the vigil. "It was really nice. It was a time for genuine reflection."
On Aug. 4 in the late afternoon, a fire started in a waterfront warehouse in Beirut. Within minutes, the fire erupted into two explosions that leveled dozens of buildings, blew out windows and damaged structures throughout the city. The explosions could be felt in Israel and Cyprus, nearly 200 miles away.
To date, about 200 people have been declared dead and some 6,000 injured. The huge explosion, which mimicked a nuclear mushroom cloud, is believed to have been caused when 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate were detonated by fireworks, which were also stored in the warehouse.
Abou-Farah, who has many friends and relatives living in Lebanon, said 300,000 people are homeless.
She recently spoke with family members, all of whom were safe in Beqaa Valley, about 20 miles east of Beirut.
"My whole family is together and they are all safe, thank God," she said. "This really hit close to home."
She said the vigil was, as expected, a solemn affair.
About 45 people attended the service at St. Joseph's, about 15 were at St. Anthony and around a dozen went to Liban D'or, including Methuen Mayor Neil Perry and Police Chief Joseph Solomon, Abou-Farah said.
The vigils were held outside in the parking lots at each location. Everyone wore masks and observed social distancing guidelines, she added.
In addition to singing the national anthems of the United States and Lebanon, The Rev. Father Fr. Ziad Layous, pastor at St. Joseph's, led the vigil-goers in prayer and a hymn for those who died.
Then Abou-Farah read a statement from the ALAA commenting on the resilience of the Lebanese people.
"On Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, the world was rocked by an explosion that left Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, and its people shattered," she read to the crowd. "In the first days after the explosion it was estimated that hundreds were killed and thousands were injured. Dozens of people are still missing and thousands upon thousands are homeless.
"While we can’t help but remember the bad, we must also remember the good about the beautiful country. We must remember the resilience of the Lebanese people which has been evident in its history. ... For over a hundred years thousands of Lebanese people have had to leave their beloved country to start new lives throughout the world, including the Greater Lawrence area, many with little more than this resiliency and faith.
"The streets of Beirut may currently be filled with debris and its wounded and outraged people. However, it will prosper and return to being filled with its people and people from all over the world to explore the nightlife of Beirut, walk the historic stones of Souk Jbeil, and hear the bells and chants of its churches and mosques, while leaving all politics aside."