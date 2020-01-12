METHUEN — From a well-worn armchair in the Methuen Village retirement home, 98-year-old Theresa Skorupka smirked about the rebellious teenage decision that shaped her life.
During a time when her classmates were disappearing from school to join the workforce — including her three sisters — Skorupka refused. She earned a diploma from Lawrence High School in 1939.
“I graduated ‘cause I was a rebel,” she said. “It was the best thing I did. It opened doors.”
The milestone made Skorupka eligible for the Navy. She enlisted by happenstance after spotting an Uncle Sam poster on Essex Street in Lawrence when she was 21.
Today, she is the oldest female veteran remaining in the Merrimack Valley, according to local veterans services officials. She has been honored in regional and national ceremonies for her service, which involved taking over work for men so they could go overseas.
She recently attended Methuen Mayor Neil Perry’s inauguration as his special guest following their introduction on the campaign trail.
The standing ovation from hundreds of people when Perry mentioned her in his speech made her blush days later.
“I worked hard to be able to have a career of some kind,” she said. “There were no jobs that paid really well. ... I was walking on Essex Street and I saw this big sign with Uncle Sam pointing right at me. I enlisted. A lot of people did. It was nothing special that I did, really.”
Skorupka jokes that a handsome man inside the recruiting office was an incentive.
She looks back at that day and her younger life with wide-eyed pride, despite the pummeling Great Depression and war that define her generation.
“Simple. We were happy,” she said. “We grew up poor, but we never knew we were poor.”
Her family had what they needed: a home with a roof and a kitchen table with food, she recalls. There were friends who would walk from across the city to stop by and play outside.
“I remember my mother still, even though we didn’t have much, bringing soup over to a young girl down the street who got pregnant,” Skorupka said. “You didn’t have to worry about offending anyone, you just helped.”
Her greatest opportunity was serving as a Navy WAVE during World War II, she said. The group was a women’s Naval reserve created to allow men to leave for sea duty while women took over their jobs closer to home.
After enduring boot camp, she spent three years in Washington D.C., where she worked in the tabulated records section typing and re-typing court records, she said. Work weeks were six days with no overtime pay, she said.
“Everyone there was alone,” she said. “You had to make friends.”
Spare days off were spent volunteering to pick apples for some local farmers and weed tobacco plants for others, Skorupka said. She remembers donating blood to the Red Cross as often as she could.
Skorupka’s dad, a WWI veteran, was proud of his girl.
Some of her most vivid childhood memories are of cheering for him during Veteran’s Day parades. She would stand on a Lawrence sidewalk with her mom and sisters, each gripping a tiny American flag on a wooden stick.
“He was maybe even more proud of us. He’d point to us as he went back and say, ‘Those are my girls! Look at them!’”
Service became the way of the family. Her late husband of nearly 60 years, Chester Skorupka, was an Air Force veteran. She has a hard time talking about their love and two sons, who died after Chester.
Skorupka has since moved into her new home at Methuen Village.
She lives there with a dozen other veterans, who only talk about their service on occasion and when others prompt it, Skorupka said. She more enjoys talking about the books she reads and the handwritten list of 19 picturesque places — Hawaii was her favorite — she visited with Chester.
“This recognition,” she said. “It always surprises me.”