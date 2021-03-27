LAWRENCE — On a recent weekday, sounds of laughter filled the hallways of Lawrence Catholic Academy as Principal Mary Kelly and the Rev. Paul O’Brien wandered in and out of classrooms. That sound of joy was in-person learning — happening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Yohaira Ceballos’s pre-kindergarten class, students worked hands-on on Easter art projects, using tissue paper and pipe cleaners to create butterflies and flowers. Others counted chicks that “hatched” from yellow eggs in a makeshift cage filled with strips of construction paper grass.
A few doors down, Karen Manning’s kindergartners sat cross-legged — socially distanced and masked — to help their peers count from 1 to 100. When students called on by Manning got a number right, peers would cheer. Those who wriggled or tugged masks below their nose would catch a quick glance at Manning’s hand signal and know they were out of line.
Learning in Lawrence and at other Merrimack Valley Catholic schools has been happening in large part without interruption in classrooms like these for the duration of the pandemic.
Most local public schools have been in a mix of hybrid and remote learning for the majority of the school year. Recently Massachusetts Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley has ordered school districts to return pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students to classrooms for full-time instruction by April 5. Middle schoolers are scheduled to return April 28.
The move has caused an uproar across the state.
Nearly 60 school districts across Massachusetts received permission from the state education commissioner to delay the resumption of full-time, in-person learning for elementary school-age children.
School officials cite concerns about space, social distancing, ventilation and other factors that have them questioning whether a full return to in-person learning is feasible in all school districts.
Local Catholic school educators say they have shared many of the same concerns, but they felt like they had a higher calling to educate during the pandemic.
“I understand the difference and the challenges and how well-intentioned public school teachers are. I think they’re kind of getting bashed right now and I absolutely feel for them, but the choice to be here in a Catholic school is a conscious choice,” said Kelly, who came to Lawrence Catholic Academy after a 20-year career in the public school system. “We take our parents’ sacrifice and the sacred trust they put in us to send their children here very seriously.”
School officials say their Catholic teachings help them to embrace their faith and trust science while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Catholic schools positively put the pressure on what it means when we say we love these children. Everyone in education says it’s ‘all about the children,’ but in a Catholic school, we say we love these children and this year it has pushed (the boundaries), because love is about sacrifice, ultimately,” said O’Brien, of Lawrence Catholic Academy-affiliated St. Patrick’s Parish. “‘Do I love these children enough to take risks and extend myself way beyond my comfort zone? Do I love these children enough to put their lives ahead of mine?’ I really think that has pushed our faith for all of us and made us wonder, to an extent, how much we’re second parents to these children.”
At Sacred Hearts School, Principal Susan Downer held a celebration for students as they marked the 100th day in school last month — a milestone given that there has been no COVID-19 transmission between the 340 students in grades one through eight or the 100 students at the Early Childhood Center that houses nursery school and kindergarten. There has also been no in-school transmission at St. Monica’s School in Methuen or Lawrence Catholic Academy either.
“It’s certainly an occasion to celebrate,” said Downer, who is in her first year leading the school. “We’ve had to adjust from time to time, but we never closed.”
At St. Monica’s School, Principal Donna Henderson and Apprentice Principal Daniel Simard mobilized an eight-member COVID-19 response team over the summer to prepare for a Sept. 1 reopening for 241 students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.
Grant money was used to pay for electrostatic sprayers, sanitizing supplies and other upgrades, Henderson said. St. Monica’s also received a Paycheck Protection Program loan to cover employees’ salaries. Lawrence Catholic Academy, as an inner-city school, also received grant money — nearly $1 million in state and federal funding — to purchase PPE and supplement salaries, Kelly said.
Educators at Lawrence Catholic Academy were and are still able to take advantage of weekly rapid COVID-19 testing on-site if they choose, while those at St. Monica’s were recently vaccinated by Greater Lawrence Family Health Center once Gov. Charlie Baker opened up vaccinations to teachers.
Eighth-grade peer leaders at St. Monica’s role-played with Simard to film PSAs for younger students on hand washing hygiene and social distancing. Kid-friendly markings on the floor in all buildings, including at Sacred Hearts School in Bradford, help control the flow of foot traffic.
“Our families really understood what these guidelines were meant for, which is risk and transmission mitigation. It wasn’t to prevent COVID altogether, which I think is a common misconception,” said Simard of St. Monica’s. “We’re mitigating the risks and we embraced that challenge. It’s not that cases won’t break out, but it’s because we’re putting these policies into place and mitigating those risks that it won’t (escalate).”
The majority of COVID-19 protocols and preparedness work is “common sense,” the educators say — as is taking things one day at a time, especially as the coronavirus crises waxes and wanes.
“We can’t help solve everything, but we can help figure it out,” said O’Brien. “That’s where our faith comes in. We believe that if we work on the issues, God gives us the solutions to the issues and it’s up to us to figure out how we’re going to dive in and deal with how the world is today.”