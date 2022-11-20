Folks will want to be sure to plan their holiday travel schedules carefully as the American Automobile Association predicts an uptick in traffic for Thanksgiving.
AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving, a 1.5% increase from 2021, according to a press release. It estimates Massachusetts travelers will account for more than 1.3 million of the 54.6 million, up 2.4% from a year ago.
Mary Maguire, vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, emphasized the importance of patience.
“Families and friends are eager to spend time together this Thanksgiving, one of the busiest for travel in the past two decades,” Maguire said in the release. “Plan ahead and pack your patience, whether you’re driving or flying.”
AAA predicts nearly 49 million of the expected 54.6 million travelers will drive to their destination, including just over 1.2 million from Massachusetts.
The current average cost for a gallon of gas in Massachusetts is $3.84, a number people will want to keep an eye on as the holiday grows closer, according to gasbuddy.com.
Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, will be the worst day for traffic in Massachusetts, according to AAA. In particular, AAA warned people preparing to travel along the Interstate 93, Interstate 95, Interstate 90 and Route 3 corridors of particular “hotspots.”
On I-93 south, there is expected to be a 76% jump in traffic as compared to normal nonholiday weekday between Exit 20 (I-90 junction) and Exit 4 (Route 24 junction), while northbound, there will be a 53% increase in traffic between Exit 17 (Government Center) and Exit 25 (Route 28 junction).
Traffic is expected to increase by 30% on I-95 south between Exit 36 (Route 9) and Exit 21 (Coney Street), and by 26% on I-90 west between Exit 131 (Brighton, Cambridge) to Exit 95 (Route 122 junction). Route 3 north is anticipated to see traffic volume rise by 19% between Exit 36 (Derby Street) and Exit 20 (I-93).
AAA also noted an increase in other forms of travel. Air travel has seen a rise of nearly 8% compared to 2021, and there has been a 23% increase in people planning on going out of town for Thanksgiving by bus, train or cruise ship.
“With travel restrictions lifted and more people comfortable taking public transportation again, it’s no surprise buses, trains, and cruises are coming back in a big way,” Maguire said. “Regardless of the mode of transportation you have chosen, expect crowds during your trip and at your destination. If your schedule is flexible, consider off-peak travel times during the holiday rush.”
North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Nancy Gardella said her organization sees a large increase in foot traffic during the holidays thanks to its location.
“Because we’re located right on Route 95, we’re often the first stop into the state of Massachusetts, and we see a lot of travelers who need to take a break, are looking for information, that use our visitors center as a comfort station for the family or the dog,” Gardella said. “So we do see a nice uptick those few days around Thanksgiving.”
Being located just off the highway, Gardella said she sees firsthand how clogged everything can get around holidays.
“In particular Thanksgiving, it’s such a focused time and typically in New England, the weather’s still very temperate, so it’s very easy for people to travel at that time of year,” Gardella said. “And we’re thrilled to see it. We’re thrilled to see visitors coming over the border to Massachusetts any time of year, but especially to enjoy time with family.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at mpetry@northofboston.com.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.