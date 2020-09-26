Abbott Lawrence Academy principal honored by gifted educators 

LAWRENCE — The principal of the Abbott Lawrence Academy was honored Friday for everything from complete class gradations to impressive college acceptances.
Stacey Ciprich was presented the 2020 Educator of the Year Award from the Massachusetts Association of Gifted Education.
The association presents the honor annually to "an exceptional Massachusetts educator who supports highly able, curious, creative and talented students by providing them with services and opportunities," according to a statement released by Lawrence Public Schools.
Abbott's strong school culture, 100% 2019 and 2020 graduation rates, MCAS passing rates and a lengthy list of college acceptances and scholarships were cited by MAGE Board member Janis Baron in her letter nominating Ciprich.
"If there are any moments when Stacey is not thinking of her students and staff and ways to make things even better at ALA, I am guessing she is probably sleeping ... And I am also guessing that she is, even then, dreaming about them," Baron said.
Ciprich has led Abbott, an accelerated studies high school at Lawrence High, since it's inception in 2015.
"I didn't to do this work alone," Ciprich said. "And I couldn't do it without my Assistant Principal Raul Cruz, our amazing teachers, the support of LHS leadership, and of course the Abbott students and families."
"This is why this place is so special to me and to the city of Lawrence," she said.
Cynthia Paris, Lawrence superintendent of schools, praised Ciprich for never wavering from the vision she's had for Abbott students "to reach their very highest potential."
"This recognition is a testament to that," Paris said.
The application process for the Abbott 2021-22 school year begins in early October. Interested students and families should check AbbottLawrenceAcademy.org in the weeks ahead for more information.
The academy is named for Abbott Lawrence, an industrialist involved in the founding of the city.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.