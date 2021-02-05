NORTH ANDOVER — Residents are raising concerns about a developer's proposal to completely redo Royal Crest Estates, raze the existing apartment buildings, and turn the property into a mixed-use retail, residential and business complex.
Trinity Financial, a real estate development firm based in Boston, has presented the plan to the Select and Planning boards, with hopes of getting the proposal that includes apartments, townhouses, dormitories, retail businesses, a hotel, and office buildings as high as four- or five-stories tall before voters as early as next fall in a special Town Meeting.
Officials say it's unlikely a proposal with this scope will become a warrant article at Town Meeting, even in the next two years.
"There's no way they are going to make this year's town meeting," said Select Board Chair Chris Nobile. "My guess is it's going to take another year for this to get through because it's a gargantuan project."
Regardless of the timeline, residents are already speaking out — and they are not nearly as excited as the developers.
"Issues that certainly need to be looked at include traffic, any financial impacts on town services such as schools, how many school children would it bring, does that create the need for additional spending or additional classrooms or additional teachers?" said Eitan Goldberg, chair of the Planning Board.
Residents whose property abuts Royal Crest already have submitted letters to the board.
“Some neighbors have expressed concerns that the buildings in the Merrimack College development area will allow occupants to see into their backyards and houses,” Earl Cook of Berkeley Road wrote, adding that he also thinks four- and five-story buildings would ruin the character of the town.
“I, personally, think that the scope of the project should be downsized a little,” Cook added. “Some of the buildings that they plan to build would make them pretty much the tallest buildings in town and totally out of character for that part of town.”
Matthew Iorio of Quail Run Road expressed fears that a proposed walking path is too close to the Quail Run property lines.
“Already today, there is an issue with Royal Crest residents crossing through Quail Run to get to Chestnut," he wrote. "With retail, restaurants and other (things) being added, we should also expect residents who live on Chestnut and other nearby streets to come down Quail Run and cut through to the Royal Crest side. A fence is an absolute must to control this.”
Traffic is a major concern along the already congested Route 114, which is undergoing an improvement project with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation to reconstruct and add signals to the roadway.
Jeffrey Dirk of Vanasse & Associates, the town’s transportation consultant, said the Royal Crest project is expected to bring an additional 12,500 cars to Route 114 on a daily basis — roughly a five-fold increase over the 3,200 cars that pass through the area each day now.
At a December Planning Board meeting, Dirk said that even with the DOT’s improvements, a few intersections along Route 114 are expected to become congested with the anticipated traffic increase.