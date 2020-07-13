Two first-generation college students from Lawrence high schools will embark on business studies this fall, venturing forth in the thick of a pandemic.
Rabeka Saouma and Johsuar Moya say they are prepared and eager for the journey, fortified by $10,000 scholarships and abiding confidence, assets gained straight out of participation in the century-old Junior Achievement organization.
Saouma, 18, of Central Catholic will live on campus, in Wellesley, at Babson College, studying finance and accounting.
Moya, 19, of Lawrence High, will commute from home to UMass Lowell, studying business management.
The two students will draw on practical and academic skills to persevere amid uncertainty. The coronavirus pandemic has many colleges in quandries over whether to offer in-person, online or hybrid classes and dormitory accommodations.
On Tuesday, the teens and Radhames Nova, CEO of Junior Achievement of Northern New England, stood by the Robert Frost Fountain at the Campagnone North Common in Lawrence, reflecting on the past and future.
Essays the students wrote about attending the Junior Achievement summer institute at MIT and starting Junior Achievement companies during the school year impressed scholarship benefactor Stephen G. Sullivan so much that he awarded two rather one $10,000 scholarship, Radhames said.
"This was the most competitive year," he said. Sixteen applicants from Junior Achievement strongholds such as Boston and Lynn were in the running for the awards.
Saouma has faith in herself. She fears, however, the coronavirus disupting the school semester and students being sent home.
Moya also believes in himself but worries that online classes might make communication with professors less direct and effective.
Nova says Junior Achievement's practical, hands-on experiences in planning, soliciting investments in and marketing and operating companies prepare students for the unexpected and encourage the trial and error needed to learn and grow.
Junior Achievement served 623 youth in Lawrence the last full academic year and about 300 students this academic year before COVID-19 forced program cancellations, he said.
Saouma and Moya come from motivated, immigrant families. The teens are eager to prosper and set a positive example for others.
Saouma's family comes from Lebanon. She grew up in Methuen and her family moved to Salem, New Hampshire. Nova's family comes from the Dominican Republic. He lives in Lawrence.
Saouma, who works the customer service desk at Market Basket, said she had to overcome her shyness to pursue her business dreams.
"I put myself out there," she said. She did so through organizing a catwalk fundraiser to combat cancer, mentoring younger students and being active in the National Honor Society.
Public Speaking opportunities at Junior Achievement events and group ventures helped her become more self-reliant.
Moya also felt hesitant to talk in front of crowds. Following advice he got from his mentor Christine Berberich of Verizon Wireless and at Junior Achievement meetings, he practiced his speaking skills by making business pitches to family members and friends.
"Being a good listener is (also) important," he said.
Moya is an avid squash player. In fact he learned about Junior Achievement at a squash practice and seized the opportunity.
"The same day I received the application was the same day I submitted it; I couldn’t wait to start," he said in his essay.
Nova understands the challenges and motivation these students face and feel.
He was born in the Dominican Republic and came to Lawrence at age 13 in 1989, not knowing how to speak English.
He joined the Boys and Girls Club, attended Lawrence High School for a year and Central Catholic for three years before going off to Middlebury College in Vermont, where he graduated with a degree languages, French and Italian.
During his college years he studied abroad, and spent three years in South Africa in the Peace Corps following graduation.
Ever since he has been working in leadership roles, helping others transform their lives through hard work, cooperation and education.
He says Saouma and Moya are prepared for whatever comes their way, whether the challenges are are academic or real-world.
"I think confidence is the main thing that has come out of our program," he said. "They realize they can run a business now. They are more prepared."