ANDOVER — Despite neighborhood opposition to an affordable home proposed for Mary Lou Lane, the Select Board voted 4-1 this week to approve the 3-bedroom dwelling.
The Board had received more than 50 messages from residents and community members — some of whom supported the project — about the home being built by the Andover Community Trust. It now needs state approval, and then later will go before the Zoning Board of Appeals, said Denise Johnson, president of ACT, at the meeting.
Residents of the cul-de-sac oppose the construction because they said it would pose a safety hazard due to its location on a corner, which they say will block sight-lines. Other concerns included the small size of the lot, problems with setbacks, ecological concerns related to the cutting of trees, impact on property values and conformity to zoning.
Select Board Chair Melissa Danisch said at the beginning of the discussion that while she had heard residents’ “heartfelt concerns,” the board’s only job was to look at whether or not there was a need for affordable housing in Andover, a notion few at the meeting disagreed with.
Andover Community Trust is a nonprofit that works to provide and create affordable housing in Andover.
While most at the meeting spoke in opposition to the project, Danisch said the board had received emails from other community members in favor of the home. Board member Alex Vispoli said that most of the letters in support of the project came from outside the neighborhood.
Vispoli was the only board member to vote against the project. He said past ACT projects had not received this much opposition from residents and that the board should take their concerns into account.
“You are all on the board to listen to residents and be responsive to residents,” Vispoli said. “I understand the need of housing, which I agree with, but I think you have to look at each on their own.”
In a letter to residents, Johnson wrote that the average house price in Andover is more than $800,000 while the median household income is $113,684, according to the 2020 census. Johnson said their last project saw 30 applicants, with one-third of those applicants actually working for the town of Andover.
In order to apply to live in the home, applicants must make less than 80% of the household area median income.
The letter also addressed zoning issues, pointing out the different zoning criteria for permanently affordable homes.
“Without current and future affordable housing initiatives, Andover stands to lose a lot of good people because there are no affordable places to live,” concludes the letter.
Johnson said there had been similar opposition to a project in 2006 at Cheever Circle.
Board Member Annie Gilbert said ACT had an “outstanding track record of working to build appropriate places that fit with the neighborhood.”
She added that the project still has a long way to go before it gets final approval.
Johnson said that when projects go before the ZBA, there is usually an interdepartmental review which includes safety, fire and the DPW. She added that there will be adjustments made throughout the upcoming process to the project.
