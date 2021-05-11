ANDOVER — Loved ones of the late Colleen Ritzer are once again rekindling her generous spirit, this time in honor of what should have been her 32nd birthday on May 13.
The Andover woman was murdered by a freshman at Danvers High School, where she taught, in October 2013. She was 24.
Her family has successfully rallied the region to perform acts of kindness year after year in Ritzer’s memory. Glimpse of the widespread effort are often shared on social media with the hashtag #Kindness4Colleen.
Reminders of the tag are branded on familiar signs around town in Ritzer’s favorite shade of pink.
Other events this week have been planned to highlight the young woman’s legacy. On Thursday, Andover Youth Services is holding a special rock-painting program at the Youth Center from 3 to 4 p.m.
Each rock will be painted with messages to inspire love and kindness, according to organizers. The decorated pieces will be placed next to a nearby bench dedicated to Ritzer.
An annual, popular 5k - Step Up for Colleen - typically hosted each May has been pushed to September due to the pandemic. Proceeds benefit the Colleen E. Ritzer Memorial Scholarship Fund, established to benefit aspiring teachers in Andover and Danvers who demonstrate a passion for education, academic excellence and love of family.
Since its inception in 2013, the scholarship fund has awarded nearly $304,000 in college scholarships to 71 future teachers.
Local businesses including Mad Maggie's, Pipe Dream Cupcakes and McDonald's have announced ongoing fundraisers this month to contribute to the fund.
Pink daisies, grown each year at Konjoian’s Greenhouse in Andover to help provide the scholarships, sold out again this year.
More information about the Colleen Ritzer Memorial Fund can be found at colleenritzer.org.