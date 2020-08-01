METHUEN — After being abandoned by his previous owner while undergoing life-saving treatment at MSPCA-Angell in Boston, a 3-year-old pit bull has a new home — and a new name.
Rocco was transferred recently from the city to the MSPCA at Nevins Farm, in Methuen, where workers shared his story on social media and in the press.
It caught the attention of hundreds of people, but a former Massachusetts resident, who requested to only be identified by her first name, Liz, jumped into action while vacationing in New Hampshire.
She and her new companion are on a road trip home to Minnesota. Rocco now goes by Tato, short for Potato.
“I cancelled my flight,” she said. “And we’re driving home.”
Rocco is Liz's fourth dog adopted from the MSPCA over the years.
“I just lost a yellow lab about a month and a half ago,” she said. “He lived a good, long life. I was wanting another dog, but wasn’t quite ready. Then I saw the post about Rocco on social media.”
His story was clearly a sad one, Liz said, but before even reading about him, she was drawn to Rocco’s thick stature and cute face.
Veterinarians in Angell’s Critical Care Unit were able to save Rocco earlier this summer with medications, fluids and a cooling treatment, though they said his temperature reached 106 degrees amid seizures.
Workers said his owner took off shortly after arriving at the animal care facility and never came back for the dog.
Liz said her new pup, now healthy, has been “super wiggly” and excited since their introduction.
“He’s like a bowling ball,” she laughed. “He has this giant head that he wants patted, and he lets you know he wants belly rubs.”