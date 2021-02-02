Advocates push statewide ban on plastic bags

BOSTON — Nearly 140 cities and towns have restricted single-use plastic bags, creating a patchwork of local laws, that lawmakers and environmental groups want to replace with a blanket, statewide prohibition.
A number of proposals to phase out single-use plastic bags in convenience stores and supermarkets are expected to be considered in the upcoming two-year legislative session. They include one filed by Rep. Lori Ehrlich, D-Marblehead, that would allow retailers to charge a 10-cent fee for reusable and recycled paper bags.
Supporters of a statewide ban say single-use plastic bags clog the waste stream and litter oceans, parks and beaches.
“There is too much waste — in our neighborhoods, our parks, our playgrounds and our environment,” said Janet Domenitz, executive director of the Massachusetts Public Interest Research Group. “The pandemic has only made the situation worse so we need to take action now.”
The food industry supports a uniform ban on plastic bags to replace the patchwork of local restrictions and create an “even playing field” for businesses.
“There’s so many different local restrictions now and that makes it difficult for the industry, especially multi-store or multi-state operators,” said Brian Houghton, senior vice president for governmental affairs and communications for the Massachusetts Food Association, which represents supermarkets and other food retailers. “It’s really getting to a tipping point.”
Efforts to phase out the bags are opposed by the plastics and paper industries, as well as some retail groups, who call the restrictions unnecessary and costly.
Beacon Hill has wrestled with the issue for years. Attempts at a statewide ban have faltered amid industry pressure.
In 2019, a similar proposal fell apart after a legislative committee, deliberating behind closed doors, stripped the fee and added a “preemption” clause that would effectively override local plastic bag bans, many of them voter-approved.
Nearly 140 Massachusetts communities — including Salem, Gloucester, Newburyport and Haverhill — have enacted outright bans or restrictions on plastic bags, according to MassPIRG.
Retailers in two bag ban communities, Boston and Cambridge, are allowed to charge fees for paper bags. Boston allows 5 cents, Cambridge 10 cents.
Last year, Gov. Charlie Baker suspended local plastic bag bans and banned the use of reusable bags as part of a raft of measures to stop spread of the coronavirus.
Many grocers were already prohibiting workers from handling reusable bags, citing a risk of COVID-19 infection.
The state rescinded those limits in July as it proceeded with reopening plans in light of research that the virus doesn’t survive well on plastic surfaces.
Environmental groups say the temporary rules set back efforts to reduce both the amount of plastic being sent to landfills as well as solid waste costs for cities and towns.
Americans throw away some 100 billion plastic bags a year, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which says the average bag takes up to 1,000 years to break down. Most bags are used an average of 12 minutes.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.