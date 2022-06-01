BOSTON -- More than a third of the state's public college students are struggling with food insecurity, according to advocates who are prodding lawmakers to approve a plan to help ease hunger at community colleges and universities.
A pair of proposals pending before the House and Senate would provide grants to public colleges and other institutions of higher education that serve a significant proportion of low-income students to help them alleviate hunger on campus.
On Wednesday, advocates and lawmaker who support the plan held a live-streamed briefing on the proposal and called for its passage before the end of the session.
"No student can learn when they're hungry, we know that," Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, a primary sponsor of the Senate version of the bill, said during the briefing. "We must support students outside the classroom so they're ready to tackle the challenges inside the classroom ... so they can go on and have fulfilling lives."
Lovely said the statewide initiative would be modeled on a program at North Shore Community College that offers meal vouchers and a mobile food market. If approved, it could immediately tap into $2.7 million earmarked for a pilot college anti-hunger program included in a $4 billion spending bill approved in December.
The money comes from the state's share of American Rescue Plan Act money and surplus revenue that piled up amid better-than-expected tax collections.
Another supporter, Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, said food insecurity is a critical issue for many public college and university students from his district. He said the rising cost of food and other necessities amid record-high inflation is putting the squeeze on students' budgets.
"If we're going to have a robust economic recovery, we need to ensure that everybody has access to food," Vargas said. "We need to make sure that we're addressing the food continuum, and that includes ensuring that no student on any campus goes hungry."
The proposed changes are being driven by the the Hunger Free Campus Coalition, which includes Salem State University, North Shore Community College and the University of Massachusetts, as well as advocacy groups such as Project Bread, the Greater Boston Food Bank and the Massachusetts Law Reform Institute.
The coalition formed in 2019 to help address food insecurity on college campuses and has worked on a number of food security programs across the state.
More than 37% of the state's 250,000 students who attend public colleges and universities are struggling with food insecurity, according to the group. Black and Latino students are disproportionately affected.
"Food insecurity is an equity issue and our most vulnerable students are the ones negatively impacted and we are hoping to change that," said Kathleen O'Neill, director of the Single Stop program at Bunker Hill Community College, a coalition member. "With the passage of this bill, students will get the help they need."
The legislation, which received a favorable vote in April by the Legislature's Joint Committee on Higher Education, still faces a number of hurdles. It must pass the House and Senate and win approval from Gov. Charlie Baker.
Time is also running out in the legislative calendar, with formal sessions wrapping up next month and several major bills, including the budget, yet to be finalized.
But lawmakers who back to plan to ease college hunger said they are confident it will make it across the finish line.
"We never know exactly what the legislative role and agenda is going to be, and we're heading into a very busy period," Sen. Harriette Chandler, D-Worcester, a primary sponsor of the bill, said during Wednesday's briefing. "But I think it's doable, and we're all going to work very hard."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
